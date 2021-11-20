Rena Gibson

Paulette Fay Gibson, age 77, of Woodbridge, departed this life to enter through the Pearly Gates, on November 15th, 2021. She is survived by her three children, Travis Wesley Smith (Kayla), Kelly Louise Randolph (Robert), Dallas Gordon Smith (Jennifer); seven grandchildren, Jason Foster, Felicia Foster, Logan Smith, Noah Smith, Braden Smith, Hope Marie Wolf (Tyler Howard), Emily Ann Wolf; and two great grandchildren, Theo James Howard and Hynleigh May Howard. She is also survived by two brothers, Captain Paul Ray Gibson and Captain John Samson Gibson, and one sister Charlotte Ramsey. Paulette was born in Pensacola, Florida and grew up in Fort Walton Beach. She lived and worked in a number of different states. She still has a number of family residing in different areas of Florida. Paulette graduated from Choctawhatchee High, in Shalimar Florida, then attended one year at Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) in Waxahachie, Texas. She also attended two years at Okaloosa-Walton College in Shalimar Florida and took some courses at Merrillville Business College in Indiana. Paulette has been attending Jubilee Christian Center in Fairfax, VA since Sept 2008, after being chased out of Texas by Hurricane Ike. She has been a member since June 2013. She was blessed with a number of wonderful friends. She loved her job at the NRA Cafe, where she was loved by many who she met at her cash register since April 2009. A memorial service will be held at Jubilee Christian Center, in Fairfax, on December 2nd at 2pm.

