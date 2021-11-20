ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

SequelQuest Finale | The Final Pitches | EP135

By SequelQuest Jeramy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is THE END. After 6 years together, the SequelQuest crew is riding off into the sunset and bringing the podcast to a close. To mark the occasion each member of the SQ Crew will make their final pitch...

SQR-EP22 | Ghostbusters Franchise Sequel | SequelQuest

In honor of the newest Ghostbusters hitting theaters this week, we wanted to reshare what we had concocted 5+ years ago for our own followup edition to Ghostbusters 1 & 2!. (Originally Posted June 2016) We get a little crazy as we experiment with our 1st VIDEO episode! Find us...
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Julianne Hough Spotted Kissing Model Following Brooks Laich Divorce

Julianne Hough is moving on with model Charlie Wilson amid her divorce from estranged husband Brooks Laich. The Dancing With the Stars alum was spotted kissing her new flame while picking up takeout in Los Angeles Friday, packing on the PDA with a hug and smooch before putting on their masks to grab their order.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Taylor Swift Lets Out a ‘Feral Screech’ After Learning About ‘All Too Well’ Chart Record

Taylor Swift has a shelf (or two) full of awards and more than enough chart records to fill any left over empty space. But even Tay could not contain her excitement on Monday (Nov. 22) when she found out that her titanic, 10-minute, 13 second-long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time, besting Don McLean’s iconic 8:37 “American Pie,” which held the title for nearly half a century.
MUSIC
urbanbellemag.com

‘The Real World: Los Angeles’ Star David Edwards Calls Tami Roman Stupid

Tami Roman reunited with “The Real World” cast and the drama ensued. Tami Roman may be known to many as a huge star of “Basketball Wives.” This is fair due to the fact that she’s had so many iconic moments on the Miami show. She also had lots of memorable moments when the show was merged into the LA cast. Tami is no stranger to drama. She doesn’t back down to controversy. And Tami is also one who isn’t known to duck from any feud either. So when she decided it was time to depart the show, many fans were sad to see her leave. However, Tami figured it would be best to focus on her acting career. Plus, her issues with Evelyn Lozada were just too much to move past. Regardless, Tami made peace with ending that chapter. Her fall out with Shaunie O’Neal didn’t push her to remain on the show either.
TV & VIDEOS
Esquire

Keanu Reeves Shares His List of the Movies Everyone Should Watch

Keanu Reeves is, both famously and undeniably, one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Or anywhere. No favor is too small for Neo. Just peep Esquire US's winter cover story (on which he stars), where, during a conversation in Paris, Reeves went through a scroll-hunt on his phone, sifting through years of texts in search of something important: a list.
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

Jessa Seewald Stuns Fans With Gorgeous New Picture

Fans think Jessa Seewald looks absolutely gorgeous in a new picture she shared online. Counting On fans often refer to Jessa as one of the prettiest Duggar sisters, and this recent post seems to prove that is true. Read on to take a look at her new photo and see what fans have to say.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby & Saweetie Rumored To Be Dating & Fans Have Questions

The gossip mill is churning out new rumors and the internet has been lit up. There have been many Hip Hop couples that fans have admired together and as individuals, but people seemed a bit perplexed when Hollywood Unlocked shared their exclusive story earlier today (November 24) that Lil Baby and Saweetie were now a couple. Over the weekend, Saweetie not only performed on Saturday Night Live, but she hopped on the Power 105.1 Powerhouse stage for a performance, as well.
RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Longtime WWE Name And NXT Coach Released From WWE

Fare thee well. There are all kinds of stars in WWE, with some of them being bigger names than others. One of the more interesting things to see is how long some wrestlers last, as you might see someone unexpected slip underneath the radar. That can make for some surprises when you don’t realize just how long they have been around, which was the case with a name who is now gone with the company.
WWE

