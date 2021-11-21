ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Berger leads No. 4 Indiana to 67-59 victory over Quinnipiac

By WILLIAM S. PAXTON Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJGa7_0d2yByoA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXJpQ_0d2yByoA00

Grace Berger scored 17 points as No. 4 Indiana rallied past Quinnipiac 67-59 on Saturday.

Indiana (4-0) finished with four starters scoring in double figures, including Ali Patberg with 12, and Nicole Cardano-Hillary and Mackenzie Holmes each with 10.

Indiana fell behind 12-2 at the outset and trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half.

“We’re a veteran team, we’ve been in this spot before where we’ve been down,” Berger said. “We don’t ever freak out.”

The Hoosiers came in with all five starters averaging at least 12 points, including Aleksa Gulbe. She finished with eight points.

Mackenzie DeWees scored 15 points and Mikala Morris added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Quinnipiac (2-2).

Down 33-27 at the half, the Hoosiers swung momentum by getting Holmes on track. She came in averaging a team-high 20.7 points per game but got into early foul trouble and scored only two points in the opening half.

“We knew we were going to have to be much better in the second half,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “I think (Mackenzie) started figuring things out … and we did much better eliminating their 3s.”

Quinnipiac was 5 for 12 on 3-pointers in the first half but made just 1 of 4 in the second.

Holmes scored three straight baskets on an 8-0 run in the third quarter that cut the Quinnipiac lead to 41-38. Berger tied it at 43 with a three-point play with 1:05 left, and Cardano-Hillary’s foul shot gave Indiana its first lead, 44-43, with 50 seconds left.

Indiana outscored the Bobcats 20-10 in the quarter and shot 53.8% from the field (7 for 13).

The Hoosiers ran into trouble early and lost Holmes to her second foul with 6:13 left in the first quarter.

“It was a block party underneath. We set the tone that we’re here to play and we’re here to win,” Quinnipiac coach Tricia Fabbri said. “We love a challenge. We play to win every game no matter who’s wearing the uniform, and it’s exciting to have Indiana come in here.

“We were ready to play.”

The Bobcats were 5 of 12 on 3-pointers and never trailed in the opening half. DeWees led the way with eight points. Berger’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the half helped Indiana cut the deficit to six.

“(The shot) helped, but really it was us doing the little things in the second half, guarding ... rebounding and making layups,” Berger said. “That really gave us momentum in the second half as opposed to my shot.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT

After being silenced on the fast break in the first half, the Hoosiers scored 12 fast-break points in their second-half comeback, including eight in the third quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers carry their unbeaten record into the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic, where they will have a top-10 showdown with No. 7 Stanford on Thursday and then Miami on Friday in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Quinnipiac: The Bobcats, who were picked to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, gave one of the top teams in the country a fight and should be able to build off the effort.

TIP-INS

Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller was at the game. Miller was a former coach with the Hoosiers. … Indiana led for only 10:51 of the game. ... Fourth is the highest Indiana has ever been ranked in the AP poll. … This was the first meeting between the schools and the highest-ranked opponent Quinnipiac has ever hosted.

UP NEXT

Indiana: vs. No. 7 Stanford on Thursday in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Quinnipiac: At George Washington on Monday.

———

More AP women’s college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
onthebanks.com

Rutgers women’s basketball begins season with 59-38 victory over St. Peter’s

The Rutgers women’s basketball team opened its 2021-2022 season on Tuesday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena with a dominant 59-38 victory over St. Peter’s. With head coach C. Vivian Stringer on a leave of absence this season, it was announced after the game that wins and losses this season will be applied to the record of acting head coach Tim Eatman. In earning his first victory, the Scarlet Knights displayed a stifling defense effort that’s been the trademark of the program under Stringer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KROC News

Star Minnesota Running Back Makes Big Announcement About 2022 Season

It was big news for the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program just days before the Gophers battle the Wisconsin Badgers for Paul Bunyan's Axe. Ever since the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher lost star running back Mohamed Ibrahim to an injury during the first game of the season, it has been a running back by committee. Trey Potts, Bucky Irving, Bryce Williams, Ky Thomas have all shared a heavy workload for the run-first Gophers.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teri Moren
Person
Curt Miller
Person
George Washington
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ray scores 12 to lead La Salle over Albany 67-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Christian Ray registered 12 points and six rebounds as La Salle narrowly defeated Albany 67-64 on Saturday. Clifton Moore had 11 points for La Salle (1-1). Sherif Kenney added six rebounds. De'Vondre Perry had 18 points for the Great Danes (0-2). Matt Cerruti added 13 points. Jamel...
PHILADELPHIA, MO
Hays Daily News

Five takeaways from Kansas State basketball's 67-57 victory over Florida A&M

MANHATTAN — Nobody, least of all Kansas State coach Bruce Weber, expected perfection in the the Wildcats' basketball season opener against Florida A&M. There are just too many moving parts, especially with point guard Nijel Pack still working his way back from injury and starting center Davion Bradford just now recovered from a battle with pneumonia.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Brown scores 29 to lead Murray St. over Bellarmine 78-59

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 29 points as Murray State defeated Bellarmine 78-59 on Saturday night. Trae Hannibal had 12 points and six rebounds for Murray State (2-0). Justice Hill added 10 points. KJ Williams had 10 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Tipton had 15 points for the...
MURRAY, KY
chatsports.com

Moments that mattered: Ohio State’s 67-66 season-opening victory over Akron

Akron, Ohio State Buckeyes, sports season, Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball, Chris Holtmann, Bradley Johnson, Ohio State University, Mid-American Conference, Indianapolis. Considering Ohio State’s 2020-2021 season ended at the hands of a team donning navy and gold, it only seemed appropriate that the Buckeyes would turn around and face another team wearing those colors, in their very next game. That’s right, college basketball is officially back, and the Buckeyes celebrated opening day by welcoming the Akron Zips out of the MAC to Columbus. It was the first regular season meeting between the two teams since 1985, and Akron left the building Tuesday night having just pushed an NCAA Tournament 2-seed from a year ago to their limit.
OHIO STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jones leads ULM over Champion Christian College 114-59

MONROE, La. (AP) — Andre Jones scored 17 points as ULM routed Champion Christian College 114-59 on Tuesday night. Trey Boston and Reginald Gee added 16 points each for the Warhawks. Boston also had six rebounds, while Gee posted seven rebounds. Langston Powell had 14 points for ULM (1-2). It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Ivey leads Purdue over Indiana State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 27 points and Zach Edey added a career-best 22 as No. 7 Purdue routed Indiana State 92-67. The Boilermakers have won five straight in the series and are 2-0 for the first time in three years. Cooper Neese led the Sycamores with 15 points. Cameron […]
INDIANA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy