The Countertop Makeover Kit DIYers are Raving About

By Taylor Cook
 4 days ago
As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Dreaming of marble countertops but waking up to old, worn-out laminate instead? If you fancy yourself as an experienced DIY enthusiast, this is the kit that can make your dreams come true for less than half the cost of brand new...

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

