College Sports

Watch: Notre Dame RB Williams scores 2nd touchdown vs Georgia Tech

By Michael Chen
 4 days ago
The Irish have an opportunity to score fifty points before the half. Why well it’s because the offense has been flowing and the defense has held the Georgia Tech offense to just 80-yards with just under 1:30 seconds left in the first half.

The one of the reasons why the Irish might score a fifty-burger is running back Kyren Williams. The dynamic third-year player once again is showing why he is one of the best ‘backs in the country. Williams found the end zone for the second time this game, a short one, just a yard but it still pushed the Irish lead to 45-0 with under two minutes left to go in the half.

