Can Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall get out of the dreaded Bruce Cassidy doghouse against his former team, the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night at TD Garden?. With three goals and four assists in ten games, Hall isn’t off to a bad start this season but if he’s going to stay in the top-six forward group for the Boston Bruins, he will need to be smarter and show some more grit. While Hall notched an assist in the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Tuesday, his two-way play and discipline were subpar at best. The Bruins winger made a costly first period turnover that led to a Sens goal and then later in the game took a lazy offensive zone hooking penalty early in the third period. That led to Hall playing less than 60 seconds over the final eight minutes of regulation.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO