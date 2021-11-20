ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unihertz announcing 1st new phone, POST Pocket, this week.

By idssteve
crackberry.com
 5 days ago

Gprs is, as I remember, short for General Packet Radio Service, or, often called 2G for mobile data transmission. So, mobile data... internet... Not radio waves in amateur radio spectrums. What you want is completely independant of cellular networks. Yep. That's what I'd like. UH Atom XL actually does...

forums.crackberry.com

techgig.com

Oppo is all set to launch its 1st foldable phone next month

The Chinese tech giant, Oppo, is rumoured to be planning the debut of its first foldable smartphone phone, codenamed "Peacock," next month. According to reports,. 's forthcoming foldable smartphone would have an inward folding design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Huawei Mate X2. According to the rumours, the...
Android Headlines

ZTE Will Announce A Phone With 18GB of RAM & 1TB Of Storage, Soon

ZTE is planning to announce a smartphone with 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Sounds like overkill? Well, it is, at least when it comes to RAM, but there you go. It’ll sure do good for bragging right and whatnot. Many people need a lot of storage, so the...
crackberry.com

New PKB device from Unihertz!!!

You all argue about typing speed, like that is the only important factor in keyboard usage. I don't measure my typing speed and I find it completely irrelevant. Most important factor for me is typing experience, as in how much I enjoy typing on physical keyboard. And ease of it, versus virtual keyboard.
crackberry.com

Pocket/folding keyboard experiences? (Moving on from BB....)

Am reconciled to getting a Pixel 5A shortly, and my thought is I will try to bring a pocket-sized keyboard, or some type of folding bluetooth keyboard, to accompany the slab phone. The ideal would be something that allows thumb typing just like my Q10, that can be used anywhere...
crackberry.com

KEY2 LE Charging Cable vs. KEY2 Charging Cable

Why does the USB-C end of the KEY2LE's charging cable differ from the KEY2? It is much longer. Is this a different type of charging? Thank you. Both are the same. Just a different OEM brand probably. Yesterday 01:28 PM. Like 0. 487. Yesterday 01:35 PM. Like 0. 13,417. Originally...
crackberry.com

How to require unlock to answer call

I’ve just bought an old Bold 9780 to use as a backup, rugged phone. A couple of times I’ve answered a call when getting the phone out of my pocket by simply pressing the Green button by accident, even though the phone is always locked with a pin code. I...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Weekly poll; what do you think of Motorola's five new Moto G phones?

Motorola unveiled five new Moto G phones this week - the G-series has offered quite a few value-for-money mid-rangers over the years, but Moto's definition of "mid-range" is quite broad this generation. Let's start with the Moto G200 5G. We're not going to burden it with the title "flagship killer"...
CELL PHONES
crackberry.com

can this priv be unlocked? on ebay, states it has a "google lock" on it.

I suggest no, unless only as interim and you really still need a PKB,, since the "BlackBerry Androids" have their own other deadlines coming up. hello bb fans, here's another desperate question; i'm almost ready to jump to a different type of phone before 1-4-22 but ....should i take a chance on a used priv 32gb being sold on ebay? the seller says is has a "google lock" on it, whatever that means. seller indicated they couldn't get past the "lock", and don't know how. fyi i am with verizon and this is supposedly a verizon phone.
TECHNOLOGY
crackberry.com

Whats the best Carrier for BlackBerry? (Now that AT&T officially hates us.)

I have had this happen to me TWICE now. Made me soooo mad. I thought when they fixed it the first time, that it wouldn't happen again. Today I called ATT to unlock my Key2 and prepare to head to Tmobile. I have no interest in their free phone or phone discounts, I love my Key2! This agent asked me if I've had an issues with service lately, I said no. I explained to him that it says right on the Key2 box that it is a 4G LTE network phone. He explained that bc I brought an unlocked phone, they put it on the 3G network and that in Feb 2022 when they have the upgrade and get rid of the 3G, my phone is likely to keep working as it is now bc it is a 4G LTE phone. This is not what I have been reading in the forums and don't know what to think. Feb is pretty close now, so I am considering waiting to see if my phone functions normally instead of heading to Tmobile now. Thoughts? Has anyone else heard it explained in this way?
TECHNOLOGY
crackberry.com

Which phones are you guys moving on to?

I had thought Google was bringing back Face Unlock with the Pixel 6.... Sounds like it was a major power issue and they removed it, but it could be brought back later. I really like this feature on my Surface and iDevices. Unfortunately Facelock does not work with masks. Password...
CELL PHONES
crackberry.com

anyone experience slowing down or lagging with blackberry keytwo?

Same issue. after a dozen bbs, I plan to jump ship to iPhone this black Friday. I've noticed that my beloved blackberry keytwo is starting to slow down a lag a bit. I've shut the phone down, restarted it, but nothing seems to be doing the trick. Even rare occasions...
CELL PHONES
Game Informer Online

Analogue Pockets Will Begin Shipping In Three Weeks

The Game Boy-like device known as the Analogue Pocket will finally ship out in three weeks. More specifically, the first batch of devices will begin shipping on December 13 and orders are expected to reach customers sometime between December 14 and December 30. This news comes after multiple delays for the Pocket, most of which occurred due to ongoing shipping struggles and chip shortages due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Four new Nokia phones appear in leaked renders

Nokia has four new phones waiting in line to go official. Reputed tipster Evan Blass has shared leaked renders and model numbers of the upcoming Nokia phones. Unfortunately, there is no information available on their final monikers and specifications. Two of these devices can be seen sporting a new rear camera design.
CELL PHONES
The Gadgeteer

Unihertz Titan Pocket Smartphone review – Built-in QWERTY keyboard gives it a retro vibe

REVIEW – If you have not figured it out by now, I will let you in on the secret. I really like testing and reviewing smartphones and especially those that offer extensive features or something unique. Smartphones have evolved quite a bit over the past few years, but there is something to be said about some of the older models. Maybe the key to the most interesting and versatile smartphone is to marry the old with the new. Let’s see if this Unihertz Titan Pocket Smartphone gets it right!!
CELL PHONES
SPY

Lightnting Deal Alert: Save 65% on Top-Rated Linksys AC2200 Smart Wi-Fi Router

Stop letting yourself deal with slow internet. You need a new router. Lucky for you, there’s never been a better time than now to get yourself a new router. Seriously. The Linksys AC2200 Smart Wi-Fi Router is on sale right now for 65% off. Yeah, we’re pretty floored ourselves.  Buy: Linksys AC2200 Smart Wi-Fi Router This router is one of the best routers money can buy, so we’re going to say that this deal is wildly worth it. Did someone say best Black Friday deal of the year? The Linksys AC2200 Smart Wi-Fi Router is made for home networking and can cover up...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Where’s my phone? Reduce pocket panic with ESET Mobile Security

According to a recent report, we now spend an average of 4.2 hours per day using our mobile phones - an increase of 30% from just two years prior. That rounds up to 64 days a year that the average person spends liking, commenting, and swiping right. Yet, despite being tethered to our smartphones more than ever before, over 70 million devices are lost or stolen each year, with only 7 percent ever being recovered.
CELL PHONES

