Unihertz announcing 1st new phone, POST Pocket, this week.

I have had this happen to me TWICE now. Made me soooo mad. I thought when they fixed it the first time, that it wouldn't happen again. Today I called ATT to unlock my Key2 and prepare to head to Tmobile. I have no interest in their free phone or phone discounts, I love my Key2! This agent asked me if I've had an issues with service lately, I said no. I explained to him that it says right on the Key2 box that it is a 4G LTE network phone. He explained that bc I brought an unlocked phone, they put it on the 3G network and that in Feb 2022 when they have the upgrade and get rid of the 3G, my phone is likely to keep working as it is now bc it is a 4G LTE phone. This is not what I have been reading in the forums and don't know what to think. Feb is pretty close now, so I am considering waiting to see if my phone functions normally instead of heading to Tmobile now. Thoughts? Has anyone else heard it explained in this way?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO