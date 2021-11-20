ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Marian J. Scott

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn loving memory of Marian J. Scott who passed away November 20, 2019. Still get us through...

Butler Eagle

Brian Trimbur

In loving memory of our Brian Trimbur on his 38th birthday, November 20, 1983. On this birthday of yours, may all of the angels in heaven gather together to sing you a very happy birthday. Always remember that we love you so very much and we are always thinking of...
KEVIN LOVE
Butler Eagle

James J. Olczak

In loving memory of my dear father James J. Olczak whose birthday is November 20. Remembering the memories of long ago but yet feel like yesterday. Seems strange to say, but that is what I’ll do today. I will celebrate those memories of you and all that makes my heart smile. Wishing you a Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad.
LIFESTYLE
Butler Eagle

Mainard Stepp

In loving memory of Mainard Stepp called home to our Lord, November 19, 2008. A tender reassurance and some peace of heart and mind. It’s the light of loving memories, with their gentle guiding glow,. To grace my days and smooth my path wherever I may go.
RELIGION
Butler Eagle

Lorraine Karenbauer

In loving memory of our beloved mom and grandma, Lorraine Karenbauer, who passed away one year ago today, November 23, 2020. Words cannot describe how we are feeling today. We know that you are by our sides watching us everyday. We miss you!
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memoriam
Butler Eagle

Paul R. Biggie

In loving memory of Paul R. Biggie who passed away 14 years ago November 23, 2007. For the one we loved so well.
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Walter Wiemann

In memory of Walter Wiemann whose birthday is November 22. This is the third birthday you have missed since you were so abruptly taken from us. We miss your laughter, your stories and the twinkle in your eye. We are thankful for the many memories we have of our time...
RYAN
