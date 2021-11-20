Marian J. Scott

In loving memory of our Brian Trimbur on his 38th birthday, November 20, 1983. On this birthday of yours, may all of the angels in heaven gather together to sing you a very happy birthday. Always remember that we love you so very much and we are always thinking of...
In loving memory of my dear father James J. Olczak whose birthday is November 20. Remembering the memories of long ago but yet feel like yesterday. Seems strange to say, but that is what I’ll do today. I will celebrate those memories of you and all that makes my heart smile. Wishing you a Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad.
In loving memory of Mainard Stepp called home to our Lord, November 19, 2008. A tender reassurance and some peace of heart and mind. It’s the light of loving memories, with their gentle guiding glow,. To grace my days and smooth my path wherever I may go.
In loving memory of our beloved mom and grandma, Lorraine Karenbauer, who passed away one year ago today, November 23, 2020. Words cannot describe how we are feeling today. We know that you are by our sides watching us everyday. We miss you!
In memory of Walter Wiemann whose birthday is November 22. This is the third birthday you have missed since you were so abruptly taken from us. We miss your laughter, your stories and the twinkle in your eye. We are thankful for the many memories we have of our time...
Robin McNamara passed away earlier this month at the age of 74. The singer was best known for his popular pop song from 1970, Lay A Little Lovin' on Me, which dubbed him a One Hit Wonder, though he had two other songs that did well on the charts: Got To Believe In Love and Beer Drinkin' Man.
Dolly Parton doesn't usually share photos of her husband, but she made an exception in a new Instagram post, to the delight of her fans. On Tuesday, Parton shared a throwback photo of husband Carl Dean and herself with a not-so-hidden message. Dean and Parton have been married for 55...
Mark Wahlberg is officially the best girl dad ever as he let his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, paint his nails in a cute new video. Mark Wahlberg, 50, proved he is the best girl dad when he posted a video of himself after his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, painted his nails. In the video, Mark said to the camera, “I thought Halloween was over…she got me again,” as he held up his hand which was covered in extremely long pointed tips with black spiderwebs painted on them.
Sarah Jessica Parker is intensely protective of her life with her family. As a mom of three, she has managed to keep photos of her children private over the past two decades. But that doesn’t mean she can’t share a special photo or two herself, particularly on a big day. And particularly when that photo accompanies a truly meaningful message to the child in question. In honor of his 19th birthday, the Sex and the City actress shared a message to her son James that was full of that special blend of love, pride, and melancholy moms of teenagers will recognize all too well.
It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
Dwayne Johnson is giving his thanks—and his own truck—to one fan who moved him. The Red Notice star, 49, shared a heartwarming video where he showed fans how he surprised Navy vet Oscar Rodriguez with the actor's own "personal custom truck" after hearing his story. "Today was a good day,"...
Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany go big or go home when it comes to their Halloween costumes. Last year, the couple got the whole family involved, really going all out to channel the hit reality television show Tiger King. For Halloween 2021, they recreated a very famous couple once...
The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
The Duggar family’s Thanksgiving festivities are underway, but Austin and Joy-Anna Forsyth are missing the gathering this year. On social media, the Duggars have revealed that they are preparing all of the food for their large get-together. But Joy-Anna has already left town for a different Thanksgiving feast. So, what’s going on?
Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis Allen are on high alert with both of their daughters. Earlier this week, the wife of the country star, 25, took to Instagram Story to share an unfortunate update on their 5-week-old Zara James and 20-month-old Naomi Bettie. "Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM,” Allen, who happens be an RN, told her following. “Basically if your child isn't blue at the lips they will not have answers for you. That's been my last 24 hours."
On the Season 16 premiere of Sister Wives, Kody Brown did something out of the ordinary:. He sat his spouses down on the Coyote Pass property he purchased in 2018 and finally talked about plans to build on it. From there, Kody Brown did something totally and completely ordinary for...
