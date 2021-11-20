ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James J. Olczak

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 6 days ago

In loving memory of my dear father James J. Olczak whose birthday is November 20....

Butler Eagle

John Anthony Michel

In loving memory of our beloved father and grand- father John Anthony Michel on his 71st Birthday in Heaven.
Butler Eagle

Connie Walsh

In loving memory of Connie Walsh taken from us 12 years ago, November 19, 2009. Because a loved one’s gone... Those we love can never be more than a thought apart,. For as long as there are memories, they’ll live on in our hearts.
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Brian Trimbur

In loving memory of our Brian Trimbur on his 38th birthday, November 20, 1983. On this birthday of yours, may all of the angels in heaven gather together to sing you a very happy birthday. Always remember that we love you so very much and we are always thinking of...
KEVIN LOVE
Butler Eagle

Marian J. Scott

In loving memory of Marian J. Scott who passed away November 20, 2019. Still get us through our lonely days. With love that stands the test of time. And taught us lessons we still use. Each time we think of you we smile. We know we’ll see you after awhile...
OBITUARIES
Lifestyle
Butler Eagle

Lorraine Karenbauer

In loving memory of our beloved mom and grandma, Lorraine Karenbauer, who passed away one year ago today, November 23, 2020. Words cannot describe how we are feeling today. We know that you are by our sides watching us everyday. We miss you!
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Paul R. Biggie

In loving memory of Paul R. Biggie who passed away 14 years ago November 23, 2007. For the one we loved so well.
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Judith Campbell

In loving memory of Judith Campbell who passed away one year ago on November 24, 2020. You are missed dearly everyday and we hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain. Deep down in our hearts there's a picture. Worth more than silver and gold. Tis a...
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Mainard Stepp

In loving memory of Mainard Stepp called home to our Lord, November 19, 2008. A tender reassurance and some peace of heart and mind. It’s the light of loving memories, with their gentle guiding glow,. To grace my days and smooth my path wherever I may go.
RELIGION
