James J. Olczak

In loving memory of Connie Walsh taken from us 12 years ago, November 19, 2009. Because a loved one’s gone... Those we love can never be more than a thought apart,. For as long as there are memories, they’ll live on in our hearts.
In loving memory of our Brian Trimbur on his 38th birthday, November 20, 1983. On this birthday of yours, may all of the angels in heaven gather together to sing you a very happy birthday. Always remember that we love you so very much and we are always thinking of...
In loving memory of Marian J. Scott who passed away November 20, 2019. Still get us through our lonely days. With love that stands the test of time. And taught us lessons we still use. Each time we think of you we smile. We know we’ll see you after awhile...
In loving memory of our beloved mom and grandma, Lorraine Karenbauer, who passed away one year ago today, November 23, 2020. Words cannot describe how we are feeling today. We know that you are by our sides watching us everyday. We miss you!
In loving memory of Judith Campbell who passed away one year ago on November 24, 2020. You are missed dearly everyday and we hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain. Deep down in our hearts there's a picture. Worth more than silver and gold. Tis a...
In loving memory of Mainard Stepp called home to our Lord, November 19, 2008. A tender reassurance and some peace of heart and mind. It’s the light of loving memories, with their gentle guiding glow,. To grace my days and smooth my path wherever I may go.
George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
Robin McNamara passed away earlier this month at the age of 74. The singer was best known for his popular pop song from 1970, Lay A Little Lovin' on Me, which dubbed him a One Hit Wonder, though he had two other songs that did well on the charts: Got To Believe In Love and Beer Drinkin' Man.
Carrie Underwood looked flawless on Wednesday as she celebrated a major milestone with her friends. The country superstar pulled out all the stops to join singer-songwriter Brett James for a momentous evening that saw him being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Carrie looked beautiful on the red carpet, wearing a low-cut white mini dress with her long blonde hair falling almost to her trim waist.
Dolly Parton doesn't usually share photos of her husband, but she made an exception in a new Instagram post, to the delight of her fans. On Tuesday, Parton shared a throwback photo of husband Carl Dean and herself with a not-so-hidden message. Dean and Parton have been married for 55...
Princess Eugenie enjoyed a special day on Sunday as she was joined by various members of the royal family to mark the christening of her son, August Brooksbank, alongside Zara Tindall's son, Lucas. The event was held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, and Eugenie was seen...
Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are said to be having marital difficulties. According to the National Enquirer, the couple hasn't stopped arguing over little topics. During the lockdown, Carrie and Mike's marriage was said to be working out well for them and their children, but once the country...
Mini strokes, broken bones and divorce all played a role in the exits of these stars. "Dancing With The Stars" may seem like it's just sequins and smiles but behind the scenes, it's a tough competition. The celebrities that take part in the show are often pushed to their mental...
David Muir quietly rang in his 48th birthday on 8 November but there was one person who wasn't going to let his special day go unnoticed. The World News Tonight anchor avoided his Instagram feed, however, he did appear on someone else's. David's ABC colleague, Deborah Roberts - who is...
No regrets. After Greg Grippo‘s explosive appearance on season 17 of The Bachelorette, the former contestant reflected on the feelings he developed for Katie Thurston at the time. “I didn’t think that this was going to happen between [Katie] and I. I didn’t think that I was going to go...
Is former Bachelorette star Bennett Jordan engaged? Keep reading to find out how the fan-favorite responded to the question from an Instagram follower. Missing in action on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. When Tayshia Adams sent Bennett Jordan packing, fans were sure he’d find his way to the beach....
