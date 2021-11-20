Walter Wiemann

Kevin Costner has been married to Christine Baumgartner since 2004, however he’s had previous partners through the years and is a father-of-seven. Kevin Costner, 66, is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. His roles in films and TV shows like The Bodyguard, Message in a Bottle, Dragonfly, Hidden Figures, and most recently, Yellowstone, have earned him widespread acclaim. However, the A-lister is also a father-of-seven, and has been involved in multiple headline-grabbing relationships. Here’s everything you need to know about his current wife Christine Baumgartner, and the women he dated before tying the knot.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO