Ryan

Walter Wiemann

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 6 days ago

In memory of Walter Wiemann whose birthday is November 22. This is the third birthday you have...

www.butlereagle.com

Butler Eagle

John Anthony Michel

In loving memory of our beloved father and grand- father John Anthony Michel on his 71st Birthday in Heaven.
Butler Eagle

Brian Trimbur

In loving memory of our Brian Trimbur on his 38th birthday, November 20, 1983. On this birthday of yours, may all of the angels in heaven gather together to sing you a very happy birthday. Always remember that we love you so very much and we are always thinking of...
KEVIN LOVE
Butler Eagle

Connie Walsh

In loving memory of Connie Walsh taken from us 12 years ago, November 19, 2009. Because a loved one’s gone... Those we love can never be more than a thought apart,. For as long as there are memories, they’ll live on in our hearts.
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Judith Campbell

In loving memory of Judith Campbell who passed away one year ago on November 24, 2020. You are missed dearly everyday and we hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain. Deep down in our hearts there's a picture. Worth more than silver and gold. Tis a...
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

James J. Olczak

In loving memory of my dear father James J. Olczak whose birthday is November 20. Remembering the memories of long ago but yet feel like yesterday. Seems strange to say, but that is what I’ll do today. I will celebrate those memories of you and all that makes my heart smile. Wishing you a Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad.
LIFESTYLE
Butler Eagle

Marian J. Scott

In loving memory of Marian J. Scott who passed away November 20, 2019. Still get us through our lonely days. With love that stands the test of time. And taught us lessons we still use. Each time we think of you we smile. We know we’ll see you after awhile...
OBITUARIES
