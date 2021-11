In college basketball game 1 is almost always a buy game. Big time programs set up an easy opponent for a near guaranteed win, unless they get bitten (looking at you, Nebraska). Game 2 is normally a step up. It often involves a regional mid-major that is more of a regular on the schedule. We get to see that in Game 2 as the mighty Trees of Indiana State come to Mackey Arena for the 35th all-time meeting.

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO