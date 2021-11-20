ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Love

Brian Trimbur

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 6 days ago

In loving memory of our Brian Trimbur on his 38th birthday, November 20, 1983....

www.butlereagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

Ralph Brian Peck, 74

Brian Peck passed away at home with support from hospice on Nov. 7, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on Nov. 3, 1947, into a New England family with roots dating back to the Mayflower. He is survived by his spouse Linda of Columbia Falls, sister...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Butler Eagle

John Anthony Michel

In loving memory of our beloved father and grand- father John Anthony Michel on his 71st Birthday in Heaven.
Butler Eagle

Connie Walsh

In loving memory of Connie Walsh taken from us 12 years ago, November 19, 2009. Because a loved one’s gone... Those we love can never be more than a thought apart,. For as long as there are memories, they’ll live on in our hearts.
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Marian J. Scott

In loving memory of Marian J. Scott who passed away November 20, 2019. Still get us through our lonely days. With love that stands the test of time. And taught us lessons we still use. Each time we think of you we smile. We know we’ll see you after awhile...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Love Always
Butler Eagle

Walter Wiemann

In memory of Walter Wiemann whose birthday is November 22. This is the third birthday you have missed since you were so abruptly taken from us. We miss your laughter, your stories and the twinkle in your eye. We are thankful for the many memories we have of our time...
RYAN
Butler Eagle

Paul R. Biggie

In loving memory of Paul R. Biggie who passed away 14 years ago November 23, 2007. For the one we loved so well.
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Lorraine Karenbauer

In loving memory of our beloved mom and grandma, Lorraine Karenbauer, who passed away one year ago today, November 23, 2020. Words cannot describe how we are feeling today. We know that you are by our sides watching us everyday. We miss you!
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Butler Eagle

Judith Campbell

In loving memory of Judith Campbell who passed away one year ago on November 24, 2020. You are missed dearly everyday and we hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain. Deep down in our hearts there's a picture. Worth more than silver and gold. Tis a...
OBITUARIES
warwickonline.com

Brian Patrick Hannon

Brian Patrick Hannon, 56, of Warwick passed away peacefully on November 11th with family at Roger Williams Medical Center. He was the youngest of 7 children of the late Hugh and Josephine (McHugh) Hannon. He is survived by his brothers and sisters Peter J., John J. (Moira), Josephine M., Thomas F. P., Kevin H Hannon and Ann Marie Wells, and their children Maeve A., Delia K., and B Hannon, and Chris Wells. He leaves many cousins in the US, England and Ireland. Brian was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and PC Friar fan. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Calling hours Thursday 4:00-7:00PM Funeral Friday at 10:00 AM from the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St. at Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter Church, 350 Fair St., Warwick, R.I. at 11:00 AM Burial St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, RI In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Peter’s Church, Helping Hands Ministry, 350 Fair St Warwick RI 02888. Visit:Jwsfh.com.
WARWICK, RI
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo & Daughter Evangeline Get Into The Holiday Spirit: See Photo

It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Sarah Jessica Parker Shared A Rare Photo Of Her Son On His 19th Birthday

Sarah Jessica Parker is intensely protective of her life with her family. As a mom of three, she has managed to keep photos of her children private over the past two decades. But that doesn’t mean she can’t share a special photo or two herself, particularly on a big day. And particularly when that photo accompanies a truly meaningful message to the child in question. In honor of his 19th birthday, the Sex and the City actress shared a message to her son James that was full of that special blend of love, pride, and melancholy moms of teenagers will recognize all too well.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
iheart.com

Jimmie Allen's Sick Babies Turned Away At Hospital: 'So Frightening'

Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis Allen are on high alert with both of their daughters. Earlier this week, the wife of the country star, 25, took to Instagram Story to share an unfortunate update on their 5-week-old Zara James and 20-month-old Naomi Bettie. "Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM,” Allen, who happens be an RN, told her following. “Basically if your child isn't blue at the lips they will not have answers for you. That's been my last 24 hours."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s Why Cindy Was Played By a Different Actress in ‘A Very Brady Christmas’

After The Brady Bunch series ended in 1974, fans missed their favorite television family and all of their easily-solved antics. Thankfully, the Brady’s returned in a couple of special reunions in the 80s, though many noticed that a few key cast members were missing. In A Very Brady Christmas, fans weren’t looking at the same Cindy that wore her hair in curls all those years ago. Instead of Susan Olsen on the set, it was Jennifer Runyon. And though she shared the same blonde hair as Olsen, she just wasn’t America’s sweetheart.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy