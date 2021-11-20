Brian Trimbur

Brian Patrick Hannon, 56, of Warwick passed away peacefully on November 11th with family at Roger Williams Medical Center. He was the youngest of 7 children of the late Hugh and Josephine (McHugh) Hannon. He is survived by his brothers and sisters Peter J., John J. (Moira), Josephine M., Thomas F. P., Kevin H Hannon and Ann Marie Wells, and their children Maeve A., Delia K., and B Hannon, and Chris Wells. He leaves many cousins in the US, England and Ireland. Brian was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and PC Friar fan. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Calling hours Thursday 4:00-7:00PM Funeral Friday at 10:00 AM from the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St. at Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter Church, 350 Fair St., Warwick, R.I. at 11:00 AM Burial St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, RI In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Peter’s Church, Helping Hands Ministry, 350 Fair St Warwick RI 02888. Visit:Jwsfh.com.
