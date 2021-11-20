ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

These are the ‘most fun’ cities in America, according to a new ranking

By Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19P4Wy_0d2xxNEW00

(NEXSTAR) – It’s all fun and games until you move from San Diego.

A recent study from U.S. News and World Report has determined San Diego to be the “most fun” place to live in the United States, followed by the good-time towns of San Francisco, Portland (Oregon), Seattle and Nashville.

The study, released last month, took a number of fun-factors into account , including access to attractions such as parks, restaurants, theaters, live music, shopping, professional sports venues and bars. Visitation rates (in terms of airline arrivals) factored semi-significantly into the scores, too.

U.S. News also dipped into its own “Best Places to Live” rankings for 2021-2022, “because how much fun residents have is contingent on a place’s livability,” the outlet wrote.

Sports fan? These are the top ‘sports cities’ of 2021

The results, according to U.S. News, placed San Diego firmly at the top of the 30 “most fun” cities ranked on the list, thanks largely to its restaurant ranking relative to the country’s most populous metro areas (No. 1) and its plethora of parks, which allow residents plenty of outdoor leisure options. San Francisco and Portland, Oregon — both popular airline destinations with access to major nightlife and outdoorsy options — placed second and third.

The top 10 “most fun” cities can be found below.

  1. San Diego
  2. San Francisco
  3. Portland, Oregon
  4. Seattle
  5. Nashville
  6. Charleston, South Carolina
  7. Los Angeles
  8. Cleveland
  9. Portland, Maine
  10. Santa Rosa, California

A complete list of the 30 “most fun” places to live , as well as the study’s methodology, can be found at U.S. News and World Report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Stunning Photos of America’s Largest Attractions

Americans are taking vacations again as the country continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, but international travel is still a challenge, so many are looking for destinations in their own backyard.  Luckily, this is a continent-sized country with countless stunning attractions, ranging from the natural wonders of Yellowstone, Yosemite, and other natural parks to […]
TRAVEL
KGET

Americans moving less than ever before

Fewer Americans are moving to new homes than at any time since the government began keeping track, as demographic trends collide with a hot housing market in which prices are rising over lack of supply.
REAL ESTATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Ranked Nation’s Most Generous City

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we approach the holiday season of giving, Minnesota’s largest city has been ranked the most generous city in the country. A recent study from LawnStarter compared 130 of the biggest cities in the United States, with key indicators including philanthropic behavior, share of donors, number of homeless shelters, and “even the number of locals who converted their Little Free Library into a food sharing box for hungry neighbors.” Minneapolis topped the list, just ahead of Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon. St. Paul also fared well on the list, ranked No.7. Minneapolis stood out when looking at individual generosity rank...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
OutThere Colorado

Denver ranked one of the most generous cities in U.S.

It's the season for giving and according to a recent Lawn Starter data analysis, Colorado is home to some of the most giving people in the country. The analysis aimed to identify the most generous cities in the U.S. based on 13 key indicators deemed to determine individual generosity and community generosity. A total of 130 cities were included in the data crunch.
DENVER, CO
KGET

Bakersfield remains one of California’s most affordable cities, local real estate analyst says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Despite seeing significant increases in home prices over the last year, real estate analyst Gary Crabtree says Bakersfield remains one of California’s most affordable cities. “People are commuting or moving to Bakersfield because they can no longer afford housing in Southern California or Northern California,” Crabtree said. Crabtree said the migration from […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
101.5 WPDH

5 New York Cities that are Ranked Best for Book Lovers

Everyone always talks about their summer reading list, but what about your reading list for those long winter days? Yes, I agree that basking in the sun on the beach with a good book can't be beaten. But a very close runner-up is being bundled up in a comfy blanket on the couch with a fire, a glass of wine, and of course a good book.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#San Francisco#Restaurants#Seattle#U S News And#World Report
cbslocal.com

Denver Ranked Worst Metro City In America For Package Theft In 2021

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver is ranked the worst metro city in America for package thefts in 2021, according to a new study by SafeWise. Denver was not even in the top 10 in 2020. Denver is followed by San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Seattle and San Antonio. Click here to learn how researchers established the rankings.
DENVER, CO
MySanAntonio

Best places to live: These Texas cities make the cut in new US rankings

Droves of people moved over the last year and Texas has been a top relocation destination. According to a new report, several cities in the Lone Star State could be prime real estate for people seeking greener pastures elsewhere. Earlier this month, Livability.com released a roundup of the “best places...
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Adult Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that in 16 states, 35% or more of the adults had obesity. Most of these states were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. The most […]
FITNESS
Travel + Leisure

The Best Cities to Relocate to Around the World, According to a New Study

The pandemic has heightened our appreciation for where we live, with many reconsidering their hometowns. Coupled with the flexibility of remote work and international borders slowly opening up, now might be the time to consider that relocation you've long dreamed of. To determine the ideal places to call home, U.K. finance site money.co.uk studied the best cities to move around the world in its Relocation Report, released this week.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City With The Smallest Income Gap

No effort to change the income gap has worked. Most recently, some members of Congress wanted a special tax on America’s 700 billionaire families. (No one can be sure that is the right number.) That failed. Nevertheless, new legislation is likely to raise taxes on those who make $400,000 a year or more. Even a […]
INCOME TAX
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey’s 12 Most Despised Thanksgiving Dishes, Ranked

If we've learned anything this week, it's that many of you have very passionate opinions on Thanksgiving dishes that should cease to exist. See if you agree with these haters as we rank the least favorite. The majority of the side dishes you want banned from your Thanksgiving dinner are...
KGET

KGET

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy