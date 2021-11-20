ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acosta says this comment has put Tucker Carlson over the top

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Jim Acosta criticizes Fox News’ latest coverage of top headlines including...

www.cnn.com

CNN

Why thousands of restaurants are open, but you're not allowed inside

New York (CNN Business) — Early in the pandemic, restaurants had to close their dining rooms because of local or national restrictions intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Those restrictions have mostly lifted — but thousands of restaurant dining rooms are still unavailable to customers. The closures are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jim Acosta
inquirer.com

Two Fox News commentators quit over Tucker Carlson’s ‘irresponsible’ Capitol insurrection special

Two longtime Fox News contributors have resigned in protest over Tucker Carlson’s recent special on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which they described as “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, founders of the conservative website The Dispatch, had been contributors at the network since 2009, a lucrative...
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Propaganda Is Hitting a Nerve Inside Fox

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg were apparently holding out hope that the post-Trump era of Fox News, where they have both been paid contributors for over a decade, was just a moment in time. Discussions with network executives had given The Dispatch founders the impression that Fox would “right the ship” in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, as Goldberg told the New York Times. But of course, that never came to pass. In fact, corners of Fox have only grown more extreme (and factually challenged) since Trump dragged his heels out of Washington—an escalation made plain by opinion star Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge special on the January 6 riot, which features debunked conspiracy theories about the insurrection’s origins without any factual rebuttal. “I can’t do the rationalizations anymore,” Goldberg told the Times’ Ben Smith, who on Sunday revealed that the conservative commentators had resigned from Fox News last week. To NPR Goldberg added, “We don’t regret the decision. But we found it regrettable that we had to make the decision.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Radio NB

Tucker Carlson On What Biden’s Relatives Told Him About Joe’s Decline

Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss what members of president Joe Biden’s family think about his cognitive decline. “I know that I’ve known Joe Biden for 30 years. I always like Joe Biden for whatever it’s worth. A very warm person never agreed with him, but I never hated him at all. I always liked Joe Biden. I know a bunch of members of his family and some a couple of them very well. And I knew for a fact that certain members of the family were very concerned about his cognitive ability. They didn’t expect him to get the nomination. Nobody did. And he got it and they were freaked out about it. That’s I’m not speculating. I know that for a fact. So I knew that the family believed he was in cognitive decline. So there’s that and that’s news. That’s news. On the other hand, I’m a human being. I’m 52. Like, I hope I make it to 78. I think there’s nothing sadder than someone losing his mind.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Tucker Carlson falsely claims Kamala Harris ‘isn’t from this country’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris is not from the United States.“Most people probably don’t know she really grew up in Canada, where she went to high school,” he said on his Monday show. “She’s not from this country in that sense, or she’s certainly also from Canada.”He continued: “Why haven’t we heard that?” Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California and grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. She attended high school in Montreal after her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a Tamil Indian biologist, accepted a job as a teacher and researcher in the Canadian city.Tucker...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Suggests January 6 Committee Is Going After Bannon Because ‘They Don’t Like His Opinions’

Tucker Carlson suggested that the January 6 select committee is targeting Trump allies for their opinions. Carlson spoke with Michael Flynn hours after Steve Bannon was indicted for refusing to cooperate with the committee investigating the Capitol riots. Flynn himself was subpoenaed this week over his reported participation in a December 2020 Oval Office meeting talking about challenging the election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfield defend Rittenhouse amid controversial trial

Fox News primetime hosts are mounting a spirited defense of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who shot and killed two protesters last year at a chaotic demonstration in Wisconsin, as his trial reaches its final stages.Tucker Carlson, who hosts the network’s highest-rated show, has devoted lengthy segments to the teenager’s innocence this week.“When legitimate authority refuses to do its... sworn duty, others will fill the vacuum,” he said in one of three monologues on the case this week. “But rather than acknowledge that obvious truth and accept the responsibility they bear, the people who made these riots possible in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vanity Fair

Tucker Carlson Goes Full 1/6 Truther in New Fox Doc

Tucker Carlson faced widespread condemnation from media figures, Republican lawmakers, and even one of his own Fox News colleagues after airing a trailer for his upcoming project that seemingly portrays the January 6 Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by the government. The promo for Carlson’s documentary series, titled Patriot Purge and airing next week on the Fox Nation streaming service, features one voice suggesting the U.S. government is waging a “domestic war on terror” against “half of the country.”
TV & VIDEOS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
mediaite.com

‘They’re Hysterical’: Tucker Carlson Absurdly Claims Washington Post Report is a Rebuttal to His Jan. 6 Documentary

Tucker Carlson appeared on Fox & Friends Monday to promote and defend his new series on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. A trailer for the three-part series, which airs on Fox Nation, was released last week. It sparked criticism from inside and outside Fox News thanks to its unsubtle reliance on violent imagery and promotion of conspiracy theories (the trailer ends with a woman suggesting the riot was a false flag).
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

The Tension Inside Fox News Over Tucker Carlson’s Extremism Is Real

There appears to be quite a bit of tension inside Fox News over the extremist views of the network’s most popular host. Host Bret Baier publicly admitted on Monday that there were internal “concerns” at the network about the Tucker Carlson-produced documentary, Patriot Purge. The controversial documentary suggested Jan. 6 was a “false flag” operation and aired on the network’s streaming platform. During a recent interview on fellow Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show, Baier seemed a bit uncomfortable when Kilmeade asked about two network contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, who resigned in protest over the network’s choice to...
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Tucker Carlson He’s ‘Not a Racist Person’ and Supports BLM: ‘This Case Has Nothing To Do With Race’

Kyle Rittenhouse was interviewed by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, his first media appearance since he was found not guilty of all five charges against him in his murder trial. In a clip from that interview released by Fox News, Rittenhouse insisted that his actions “had nothing to do with race,” and expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement and peaceful demonstrations.
KENOSHA, WI
CNN

CNN

