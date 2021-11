Colorado's beer industry is at the center of an existential question: What is craft beer?Why it matters: Craft beer is part of Colorado's identity. Its economic impact in the state comes in at $3.4 billion, ranking No. 1 nationwide per capita.The term's cachet is core to its value proposition in the marketplace, but the lines are blurring with new offerings and consolidation from international beer players.State of play: Colorado considers itself "the state of craft beer," and Boulder is home to the Brewer's Association, the industry's national trade group.The association sets the definition of craft brewers as small, independent beer...

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO