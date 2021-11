Even the most puzzling of Zelda dungeons may have some straightforward areas that would be fairly unengaging. Nintendo solved that problem by introducing the Wallmaster. Love them or hate them, this disembodied hand keeps Link on his toes. Nowhere is truly safe while the ominous shadows stalk you from the ether. Stay in one spot too long and they will grab Link in an embrace as emotionless as ice. To compound this frustration, there are also Floormasters, who reach out of the ground and yank you into the void. Either way, in the blink of an eye the wayward hero winds up at the entrance to the dungeon, with all his progress lost.

