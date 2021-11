Price has decreased up to $26 level. Chainlink price analysis supports bears. Support is standing at $24.86. Chainlink-price-analysis-2021-11-24″>The latest Chainlink price analysis confirms a bearish trend for the day as the price has deflated to $25.81 in the last 24-hours. A constant fall in the market value of LINK/USD has been going on for the past few weeks, which has cast quite a negative impact on its demand. The same trend has continued today, as further devaluation in coin value is taking place because of bearish lead.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO