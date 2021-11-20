ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Moyes reaction

By BBC Sport
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham manager David Moyes, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Probably no complaints. We started the game very well in the first...

World Soccer Talk

Moyes renaissance has West Ham dreaming big

London (AFP) – West Ham manager David Moyes is enjoying a long-awaited renaissance after years in the wilderness as the Scot masterminds his club’s unexpected bid to reach the Champions League. Moyes has the Hammers flying high in the Premier League and a win at Wolves on Saturday would consolidate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: I know I'll be supported if I want new signing

West Ham boss David Moyes doesn't expect huge spending under new investor Daniel Kretinsky. Moyes knows the cash won't flow for January signings, and he is certainly not one to splash huge sums anyway, the 58-year-old feels West Ham may be in a stronger position when it comes to funding new arrivals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Wolves v West Ham: match preview

West Ham, with 12 points from their past five games, have recently beaten Liverpool and could hardly feel better about life. Their co-chairman David Sullilvan clearly wants to keep up that momentum as he reportedly has just spent £100,000 on a private jet to bring Michail Antonio back from international duty with Jamaica. He scored in their World Cup qualifiers in El Salvador and at home against the United States, with his goal against the latter a wonderful long-range strike. A continuation of that form against Wolves would make it money well spent. Bruno Lage’s side are in decent shape too, with three wins in their past five, and they will be hoping to recover quickly from their 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace a fortnight ago. Conrad Leach.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
David Moyes
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: We need Rice to go again

West Ham boss David Moyes is counting on Declan Rice to be refreshed after the international break. Rice has used the break to rest and recuperate and Moyes is now hoping the midfielder is ready to go again with a packed schedule coming up. West Ham have three away games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes urges calm ahead of January market

West Ham boss David Moyes has urged calm ahead of the January market. Moyes has warned West Ham not to "go daft" and waste the investment from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky - though admitted that they have indulged in a new coffee machine at the training ground. Kretinsky, nicknamed the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham must use new resources wisely and well, says David Moyes

David Moyes hopes West Ham use the new investment coming into the club “wisely and well”.Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky, Sparta Prague’s owner, last week completed his purchase of a 27 per cent stake in the Hammers, who sit third in the Premier League Hammers boss Moyes said at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wolves: “I hope the investment we’re able to use wisely and well.“The club spent a fortune a few years ago and it didn’t work out right. So there’s got to be a way to think how is best to do this.“Maybe investment in other...
UEFA
#Bbc Match
Daily Herald

Wolves end West Ham's winning run with 1-0 victory in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England -- Raul Jimenez scored the only goal as Wolverhampton ended West Ham's winning run with a 1-0 home victory in the Premier League on Saturday. Jimenez netted his third goal of the season in the 58th minute having been teed up by Daniel Podence, who had twice been denied by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski earlier in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wolves v West Ham: Confirmed team news

Bruno Lage makes one change to the Wolves team that lost 2-0 at Crystal Palace before the international break. Daniel Podence replaces Francisco Trincao, who drops to the bench. Fernando Marcal and Adama Traore are also among the substitutes. Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Wolves vs West Ham, live! How to watch, TV, odds, prediction

Wolves vs West Ham will be an intriguing clash at Molineux on Saturday (start time 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) as two teams who’ve had fine starts to the season collide. Aside from their defeat at Crystal Palace before the international break, Wolves have been in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Jimenez strikes again for Wolves

Raul Jimenez's third goal of the season handed Wolves their third straight home win as they beat high-flyers West Ham United. The Mexican scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute, tucking away Daniel Podence's neat cutback from outside the penalty area. Victory over the Hammers means...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Tributes paid to Wolves legend Ron Flowers ahead of West Ham game

Tributes have been paid to Wolves legend Ron Flowers as supporters attended an act of remembrance ahead of the West Ham fixture at Molineux. The special service was held at St Peter's Collegiate Church in the city centre to honour the former England international and Wolves vice president who died on November 12, aged 87.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage praises Podence after victory over West Ham

Wolves boss Bruno Lage praised Daniel Podence after victory over West Ham. Podence created the winner for Raul Jimenez on the day. Lage later said: “Daniel is an important player for us, especially in the first games when he came from outside to help us to change the game. "Today...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Raul Jimenez dents Hammers' Champions League charge

West Ham missed the chance to move second in the Premier League table as Raul Jimenez's 58th-minute strike secured a well-deserved 1-0 win for Wolves at Molineux. The Hammers completed their first league double over Wolves since the 1922-23 campaign last term, but they produced a flat display in the Midlands to check their progress.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes wants training ground upgrade

West Ham boss David Moyes says the cash injection from new investor Daniel Kretinsky should be spent on facilities. The Scot would also like to see money used to improve facilities at their Rush Green training ground. Asked if the training base was in need of funds, Moyes said: "I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Player ratings as Raul Jimenez fires hosts into top six

Raul Jimenez's superb second half strike fired Wolves into the Premier League's top six, with a 1-0 win at Molineux also ending West Ham's unbeaten away record. Jimenez was exceptional all afternoon and bagged the only goal of the game just before the hour mark, sweeping home from the edge of the area past Lukasz Fabianski having squandered a far better chance in the first period.
PREMIER LEAGUE

