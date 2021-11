Tennessee Football coverage presented by — The Tennessee Volunteers will attempt to finish out their regular season Saturday notching win No. 7 against Vanderbilt. Rivalry Week is just different. No, the Tennessee-Vandy series hasn’t been really a competitive rivalry, as the Vols have dominated the Commodores 77-33-5 over history. Vandy’s last win in the rivalry came in 2018. The Commodores won 3 straight games against the Vols from 2016-18; however, Tennessee has won the last 2.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO