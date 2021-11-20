ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Businesses Highlighted at Annual Expo [PHOTOS]

By Sarah Mueller
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota shoppers crammed into the River’s Edge Convention Center for the return of an annual St. Cloud...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Sartell Working to Attract Restaurants Near the Community Center

Sartell's Scheels Athletic Complex which includes 2 sheets of ice, the Sartell Community Center, Sartell-St. Stephen High School and Pine Cone Central Park continue to attract tournaments and many people to the city of Sartell. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says they are looking to attract restaurants near the Sartell Community Center. Fitzthum says the connection with Dehler Drive and Scout Drive will take place next spring. He says it will make the Community Center more accessible while connected their Medical campus area with the Community Center development.
SARTELL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Business
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Heating Assistance is Available Through Tri-CAP

ST. CLOUD -- We're expecting to see a spike in the cost to heat our homes this winter, which means more people will be looking for help to pay their heating bills. Lisa Drew is the Planning And Evaluation Director at Tri-CAP in St. Cloud. They are in charge of processing all of the Energy Assistance Program applications for Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, and Morrison Counties.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Arts And Crafts#Christmas#Pets#Townsquare Media St#Minnesota Expo#Covid
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Weekender: Quarry Park, Sound of Music and More

ST. CLOUD -- Looking for things to do to entertain your family and friends this Thanksgiving weekend? No worries we got you covered with several events happening throughout central Minnesota. Take a walk through Quarry Park and Nature Preserve, watch GREAT Theatre's production of the Sound of Music, do some shopping at the Holiday Hoopla Craft and Gift Expo, listen to the sounds of some iconic duo's at Pioneer Place, and head to Kimball for the mini-dazzle parade. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Apple Cider Donuts at Hinkemeyer Tree Farm This Weekend

If you're a huge fan of apple cider donuts, look no further than Rice, MN this weekend! Get your donut fix while you hunt for your perfect Christmas tree. In celebration of the start of the Christmas season, North Star Donuts will be at Hinkemeyer Tree Farm starting on Friday, November 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hinkemeyer's Tree Farm has been in business for over 50 years and has become a holiday tradition for many central Minnesotans. This is the first year they've partnered with the food truck.
RICE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Hospital COVID-19 Numbers Still High But Coming Down

Last week's COVID-19 positive patients at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare were the highest since last December. This week those numbers a coming down a bit. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris says they have 112 COVID positive patients within CentraCare and 90 at St. Cloud Hospital. Those numbers are down from 120 within CentraCare and 100 at St. Cloud Hospital last week. Dr. Morris says they are down from 27 to 22 in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. 20 of those are at St. Cloud Hospital with two in Willmar's Rice Memorial Hospital.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Warm Up: The Ten Best Places to Get a Bowl of Soup in St. Cloud

I'm a soup lover twelve months a year, but never is it more comforting than on one of these cool Minnesota days -- even if it's not quite officially winter. I enjoy making soup at home -- sometimes on the stovetop, but more frequently in my Insta Pot or Crock Pot. There's nothing like walking in the door at the end of the day when a batch of soup has been in the slow cooker all day.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

21st Annual Charity Challenge Underway

ST. CLOUD -- The annual Charity Challenge for our area food shelves is back this holiday season. The Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation are partnering for the 21th annual Charity Challenge. The Skalicky Foundation will match up to $100,000 for every dollar donated to three...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

True or False: You Can Get a Ticket for Honking the Horn in Minnesota?

We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Happened to Supper Clubs Frenchy’s, Ivan’s and the Wagon Wheel?

The St. Cloud area had a ton of supper clubs for many years but many of them went away. The WJON Morning News Watch debuted a new series this week on past St. Cloud area Supper Clubs. This time Steve Penick from the Stearns History Museum and I focused on Frenchy's in St. Cloud and a pair of former Waite Park Supper Clubs , Ivan's in the Park and the Wagon Wheel Nite Club.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy