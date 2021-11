NAPLES, Fla. – The LPGA couldn’t have drawn it up any better. With a $1.5 million winner’s check up for grabs Sunday at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, the sport’s two best players already have pens in their hands. Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko, not only the top two players in the world rankings (Korda at No. 1, Ko close behind at No.2) but also the last two still alive for the Rolex Player of the Year award, are part of a four-way tie for the lead after 54 holes at Tiburon Golf Club.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO