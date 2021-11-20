ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple iPhone 13 Mini Versus 13 Pro Max | Best iPhones 2021 – Popular Mechanics

Gear-obsessed editors choose every product we review. We may earn commission if you buy from a link. How we test gear. In this case of David against Goliath, the compact budget iPhone holds its own surprisingly well. After Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 Pro Max back in September, I...

Spyware alert! 23 apps found spying on Android users via mobile camera

PhoneSpy, a malware that spies on Android users was recently found in 23 apps. None of these. are available on Google Pay as of now. This malware has predominantly been active in UK and Korea. What is. PhoneSpy. capable of. This malware is capable of stealing crucial data such as...
The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
Black Friday AirPods Deals Just Landed! AirPods & AirPods Pro Are at Their Lowest Prices Ever

Table of Contents Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging It’s happening! Black Friday has officially started, and it’s not even Thanksgiving yet. To avoid shipping delays, big retailers like Amazon and Walmart started the Black Friday shopping season early, and the best Black Friday deals of 2021 are already underway. And because we’re always on the lookout for the best AirPods deals, we’re going to be regularly updating this post with the best Black Friday deals on AirPods products. AirPods are one...
Should you get the Pro or the Mini? | iPhone 12 Mini & 12 Pro 12-month review

Rory and I have been using the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro as our daily drivers for the past year, and in that time span we’ve learned quite a lot about these phones and who exactly they’re for. So, if you’ve been eyeing these devices and would like to know what it was like to own one long-term, this is for you. And since this not a typical review, we are breaking it down into 4 categories.
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max: Which One Should You Buy? – MUO – MakeUseOf

Confused about whether you should buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra? Read our comparison to find out. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are among the best flagship phones on the market right now. They represent the very best of what Samsung and Apple offer, packing the latest tech available and high-resolution cameras.
iPhone 13 Pro Max Case Is Worth $9000 Because It Has Real T-Rex Tooth!

Caviar, an international brand for designer smartphones cases and handcraft accessories, recently launched three new models for iPhone 13 Pro. One of these designs features a genuine 80 million-year-old T-Rex tooth!. Many Apple fans are probably familiar with weird, whacky and tacky iPhone cases. However, this new Caviar collection is...
iOS 15.2 beta 2 adds manual Macro Mode control for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

IOS 15.2 beta 2 delivers manual control for turning Macro Mode on or off in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max camera app. It’s only since iOS 15 that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max camera users have had a macro mode, but as good as it is, it was immediately recognized to have a feature missing. Originally, the iPhone itself would assess when a user had moved close enough to an object that they probably wanted to take a macro photo.
The Best iPhone 13 Mini Cases of 2021

Sydney Butler has over 20 years of experience as a freelance PC technician and system builder. He's worked for more than a decade in user education and spends his time explaining technology to professional, educational, and mainstream audiences. His interests include VR, PC, Mac, gaming, 3D printing, consumer electronics, the web, and privacy. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Research Psychology with a focus on Cyberpsychology in particular. Read more... Elizabeth Henges is the Commerce Editor for How-To Geek. She has close to a decade's experience reporting on tech, gaming, and gadgets. Elizabeth has had her commerce work featured on XDA Developers, The Inventory, and more. She has also written for publications The Washington Post and The Verge. Read more...
Hands-On Review Of The Best iPhone 13 Pro Cases – Forbes

When the iPhone 13 series launched in September, I posted a list of eight of the best third-party cases available for early adopters. I ordered an iPhone 13 Pro Max, and since then I’ve been trying out a series of protective cases sent by the top names in smartphone cases and iPhone accessories. I’ve put together a list of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases based on my experience. These are mini reviews, outlining key selling features and my thoughts after having strapped my iPhone into the case.
Apple catching up with MacBook Pro, iPhone demand, says analysts

Researchers at investment bank Goldman Sachs report that shipping times for the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, revised 16-inch MacBook Pro, and iPhones, are beginning to shrink. As seen most keenly with the long delays on shipping for the Apple Watch Series 7, the new MacBook Pro models initially saw protracted wait times at launch. There have also been significant delays on the iPhone 13 Pro, though those don't appear to have put buyers off.
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max battery cases you can buy

Get a little extra juice out of your beefy iPhone 13 Pro Max. Our quick picks for the best iPhone 13 Pro Max battery cases:. Best overall: Alpatronix BX13 — See it on Amazon. Our pick for the best iPhone 13 Pro Max battery case offers maximum convenience. Most capacity:...
Mercantile is now offering genuine iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in Pakistan – DAWN.com

Purchasing genuine Apple products is quite a challenge in Pakistan, all thanks to the brand not having an official store in the country. However for the past three years, Mercantile has been actively serving the Pakistani market after being appointed as Apple’s authorised distributor for Pakistan in 2019. Headquartered out...
