Antiques mall makes new home

HIGH POINT

When co-owners Jana Vaughan and Joey Marlowe opened Boxwood Antique Market three months ago on the edge of the downtown showroom district, they wanted to evoke memories by blending old products with new while inviting shoppers to stay awhile.

The 26,000-square-foot former Speer Collectibles furniture showroom at 520 N. Hamilton Ave. is now open to the public year-round.

Boxwood Antique Market features Marlowe’s 30 years of interior design and retail merchandising experience along with Vaughan’s experience owning an antique shop in the tri-state Kentucky-Indiana-Ohio area and as an antique vendor for 26 years.

The two became friends after Vaughn moved to High Point two years ago and managed Twin Deer Antiques Mall, where Marlowe was a vendor and designer for Twin Deer. They partnered to launch an upscale antique mall concept.

“As you walk through, we really want it to be like antique mall Disneyland,” Marlowe said. “Every time you turn a corner there’s a memory. People come and literally hang out half the day. We’re going to have to start offering lunch.”

Vaughan agreed they soon will be offering box lunches to customers who say “we don’t want to leave but we’re starving” as they stroll through the store, see vintage movies and listen to music that sets the mood for shoppers.

“We have large-screen TVs scattered throughout the mall playing old movies,” Vaughan said. “We like to say we have something for everyone. If you have $5 to spend or you have $5,000 to spend, we hope we provide things for every taste and budget level.”

Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant movies might be on view in the store’s boutique section while “Hee Haw” and the Grand Ole Opry are shown in Picker’s Alley, a general store section described as the heart of the store.

“We’re our own little store inside of a store,” said Laura Long, floor manager of Picker’s Alley. “I think the best thing is when somebody walked through and wanted to know how much he owed me. I told him he didn’t owe me anything because he didn’t buy anything.”

The customer answered wistfully, “But all the memories,” Long said.

The antiques represent more than 100 vendors, but the displays flow together so it looks and feels like an antique store, Vaughn said.

“When we got the keys, we were completely full of vendors within two weeks,” Vaughan said. “Everything has been beyond our hopes and dreams so far. It’s been so successful and very well-received in the few weeks we’ve been here.”

Sharon Johnson, a regular customer and lifelong antiques collector, described her experience of walking through Boxwood Antique Market as transformative.

“You come in here and it’s serene, peaceful and beautiful,” Johnson said. “The music, the lights and the friendliness of the staff. It just melts your stress away. I love coming in..”

Marlowe can help customers with design questions and will schedule home consultations. The co-owners also plan to sell online.

Sarah Morris, a Davidson County Schools art teacher, has started offering classes for adults and children to bring more people together at Boxwood Antique Market.

