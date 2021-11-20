How to Install/Run Chrome on Amazon Fire TV Stick – BollyInside

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Amazon's Fire TV devices lets you stream most major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and its own Prime Video. Like its chief rival Roku, Fire TV is a popular and affordable way to stream TV shows and movies, and it's available on plug-and-play devices like the Fire TV Stick and Cube, as well as on televisions from Toshiba, Insignia and Amazon itself. The Fire TV platform works with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and -- unlike Roku -- you can even install VPNs on Fire TV devices, which increase viewing options that are otherwise region-locked.
