Nominations needed for HPE Citizen of the Year (copy)

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT — For more than half a century, The High Point Enterprise has awarded a Citizen of the Year.

The 50-plus previous recipients are men and women who gave unselfishly of themselves — and some are still giving — to make our city stronger. Better. A happier place to live.

The first recipient was P. Hunter Dalton, who was chosen by our editor Holt McPherson, in 1966. Since then, this prestigious designation has been awarded to such High Point greats as Thomas Haggai in 1983, Bill Horney in 1984, Nido Qubein in 1995, Max Meeks in 2003, Dr. Otis Tillman in 1999, Dot Kearns in 2011 and, last year, David Congdon. We are proud to be able to celebrate these special people.

Since 2017, we have asked High Point Enterprise readers to assist in the process by submitting nominees for the Citizen of the Year. We’re looking for men and women who have given unselfishly of their time, skills and thought, and who have made a lasting difference in our community, especially within the past year. Citizens of the Year, through their hard work and dedication, inspire others to find innovative ways to improve the community and find creative solutions. Nominees must live within the newspaper readership area.

The winner is announced on the front page of the Jan. 1 edition of The High Point Enterprise.

We encourage readers to share with us those special people who are working for good in our community, so this newspaper can celebrate them as they deserve.

Here’s how you can nominate someone for Citizen of the Year: Mail the information below to Guy Lucas, Editor, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or email it to glucas@hpenews.com. Nominations must be received by Nov. 30. If you have any questions, call Guy at 336-888-3543.

Please to be sure to include the following information:

NOMINEE NAME:

HOME ADDRESS OF NOMINEE:

ABOUT THE NOMINEE:

ORGANIZATIONS THIS PERSON WORKS WITH/ASSISTS:

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS:

PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT/JOB:

SPECIAL WORK ACHIEVEMENTS:

OTHER COMMENTS ABOUT THIS NOMINEE:

PERSON MAKING THIS NOMINATION:

