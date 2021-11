💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Thanksgiving might be the first example of American marketing spin, where families across the U.S. celebrate a cherished holiday molded out of a brief interlude in colonial conquest. American whiskey culture is also deep into myth making, with brands like Evan Williams and Elijah Craig named more for fables than actual biographies.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO