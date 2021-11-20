ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HPU club donates holiday meals

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
 4 days ago
Trey Smith, center, a senior from York, Pennsylvania, and fellow HPU men’s lacrosse team members help load turkey dinners onto buses from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Families in High Point will enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal again this year thanks to the annual efforts of High Point University students in the Professional Selling Club.

The students raised money and bought items for 100 meals that include turkeys, corn, pumpkin pie fixings, rolls, green beans, a Publix gift card and a handwritten note. After packing the meals on Thursday, the students and the HPU Men’s Lacrosse Team joined forces on Friday to load boxes of food onto buses for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point, which will transport the meals to local families.

Kenny Mack, vice president of operations for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point, said the annual HPU tradition is a blessing to many families.

“Working with the HPU Selling Club has been a great value for our club members and their families,” Mack said. “It’s truly a remarkable thing for the students at HPU to help 100 families for Thanksgiving. We have had a great relationship with working on this project for a few years now, and we are thankful that we are still able to during these trying times.”

This is the seventh year the club has donated Thanksgiving meals to the community.

Society
