No. 3 UW-Whitewater Football Rolls in NCAA First Round
By Chris Lindeke, Assistant Athletic Director, Strategic Communications and Branding, UW-WSaturday, November 20, 2021. Game Statistics: https://s3.amazonaws.com/sidearm.sites/uwwsports.com/documents/2021/11/20/28415.pdf. The No. 3 ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team scored 28 first-quarter points Saturday afternoon on its way to a 69-7 victory against Greenville (Ill.) in the first round of the NCAA...whitewaterbanner.com
