U.S. Beef Exports Off to Fast Start in Early 2018

Canada and Mexico Supply the Vast Majority of Live Animal Imports to the United States. A net importer of live animals, the United States imported 1.81 million head of cattle and 5.6 million head of hogs in 2017. In 2018, imports of live cattle are forecast at 1.91 million head and hog imports at 5.63 million head, increases of 6 percent and about 1 percent, respectively. While these animals vary by weight, they can be grouped into two main categories: young cattle and young hogs imported for further feeding and finishing before slaughter, i.e., “feeder cattle” and “finishing pigs,” and animals ready for slaughter, i.e., slaughter cattle and slaughter hogs. In 2017, 67 percent of live cattle imports were feeder/stocker cattle and 32 percent were slaughter cattle.
