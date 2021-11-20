ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Beef Exports Off to Fast Start in Early 2018

By ERS/USDA
beef2live.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February 2018, beef exports were reported at 225.8 million pounds, up 9.9 percent from year-earlier levels. Among major destinations, increases in volume were greatest to Hong Kong (+44.5 percent), Taiwan (+36.0 percent), South Korea (+27.6...

