BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Your furry family friend doesn’t want to be left out from the Thanksgiving table this year. Before everyone sits down to eat, it’s important to know what foods are off-limits for pets and it’s a good idea to inform your house guests as well. “So much of Thanksgiving centers around food and eating that people are often tempted to feed a traditional holiday meal – complete with turkey and stuffing – to their pets. But those foods can actually make your dog or cat very sick, and at times, can even be deadly,” caution Broward County Animal Care and Adoption...

1 DAY AGO