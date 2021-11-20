Steven Gerrard: Where are Liverpool legend's team-mates from dark day against Stoke in 2015 now?

Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard returned to the Premier League as he was named the head coach of Aston Villa on Thursday. "Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Gerrard as our new Head Coach. Gerrard guided Glasgow Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, finishing the campaign undefeated in the league. The 41-year-old has attracted many admirers in the game for his work in transforming the fortunes of the Glasgow giants while also implementing an attractive, attacking style of football," the Midlands club wrote in an official release.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO