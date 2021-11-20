Steven Gerrard: Where are Liverpool legend's team-mates from dark day against Stoke in 2015 now?

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has revealed how he idolised Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard while growing up.Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors lightweight champion, made his UFC debut in September, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the first round.The Liverpudlian, 26, has quickly become a hit with fans, and he told the “Pardon My Take” podcast this week how he got into mixed martial arts despite a childhood desire to play football.“Everyone from Liverpool wants to be a football player,” Pimblett said. “Everyone wanted to be Steven Gerrard.“I realised I was s*** at football when I was like 11, so I stopped...
Comments / 0