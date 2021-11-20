ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steven Gerrard: Where are Liverpool legend's team-mates from dark day against Stoke in 2015 now?

By Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with famous and magnificent successes, Steven Gerrard endured tough moments during his exhilarating playing career at Liverpool. His final...

How good was Steven Gerrard's record at Rangers?

Steven Gerrard has swapped Rangers for Aston Villa after three-and-a-half years in charge of the Scottish club and with the SPL title back in the Ibrox trophy room. Gerrard departed with Rangers top of the table, well-placed in their Europa League group and with a Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Hibernian to follow.
Steven Gerrard
Brendan Rodgers
Steven Gerrard: Paddy Pimblett recalls idolising Liverpool legend before journey to UFC

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has revealed how he idolised Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard while growing up.Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors lightweight champion, made his UFC debut in September, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the first round.The Liverpudlian, 26, has quickly become a hit with fans, and he told the “Pardon My Take” podcast this week how he got into mixed martial arts despite a childhood desire to play football.“Everyone from Liverpool wants to be a football player,” Pimblett said. “Everyone wanted to be Steven Gerrard.“I realised I was s*** at football when I was like 11, so I stopped...
Aston Villa appoint Steven Gerrard as their new manager as Premier League strugglers land No 1 target following Dean Smith's sacking... with Liverpool legend waving goodbye to Rangers after hugely successful three-year stay

Aston Villa have announced the appointment of Steven Gerrard as their new manager, with the Liverpool legend waving goodbye to Rangers for a return to the Premier League. The Villans parted ways with Dean Smith earlier this month after he oversaw a run of five league defeats on the bounce to leave the West Midlands club hovering above the relegation zone in 16th position.
Steven Gerrard's Final Liverpool Match: Who Were His Teammates In Heartbreaking 6-1 Defeat [Watch]

Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard returned to the Premier League as he was named the head coach of Aston Villa on Thursday. "Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Gerrard as our new Head Coach. Gerrard guided Glasgow Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, finishing the campaign undefeated in the league. The 41-year-old has attracted many admirers in the game for his work in transforming the fortunes of the Glasgow giants while also implementing an attractive, attacking style of football," the Midlands club wrote in an official release.
CHRIS SUTTON: Steven Gerrard picked up a few pointers from Jurgen Klopp and he could use a similar system to Liverpool at Aston Villa where he will be under huge pressure to deliver

Steven Gerrard swept into Rangers, denied Celtic the 10 in a row, and did it using a 4-3-3 system not dissimilar to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. It’s clear that he picked up more than a few pointers while working with the academy under Klopp. I’ve watched Rangers as much as anyone...
TalkSPORT Pundit And Former Tottenham Midfielder Jamie O'Hara Reiterates Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Is Million Miles Better Than Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard

O'Hara couldn't have spoken better of Steven Gerrard, saying that 'he was a joke' and he was the best player he'd played against. “Let’s get one thing straight, Gerrard was on another level to Lampard. Gerrard was unbelievable! You couldn’t get near the guy. He was a joke! How good he was.
Steven Gerrard 'has the character and personality' to thrive at Aston Villa, insists former Liverpool team-mate Robbie Fowler but urges him to use 'the same desire and commitment he had as a kid' at Villa Park

Robbie Fowler believes Steven Gerrard has 'the character and personality' to be successful at Aston Villa, but warned his former teammate he would have 'to deliver' in his first managerial job in the Premier League. Gerrard was appointed in charge of Villa earlier this week, signing a three-and-a-half year deal...
Ex-Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur legend Jermain Defoe part of caretaker team at Rangers as search for Steven Gerrard's replacement continues

Rangers are without a manager after ex-Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard left the Glasgow side in favour of a switch to the Premier League becoming the new head coach of Aston Villa last week. Gerrard leaves the Scottish giants over three years after being appointed by the club having...
