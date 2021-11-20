ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI Warning: ‘Tis the Season for Holiday Scams

wnctimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFBI -- FBI Little Rock Press Release Novemberr 18, 2021. As we approach the holiday season, FBI Little Rock is warning Arkansans that scammers prefer to steal rather than give during this special time of year. Shoppers hunting for a good deal should be on the lookout for increasingly aggressive and...

