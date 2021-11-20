ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Army 33, Massachusetts 17

San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

ARMY_Catoe 3 run (Cameron pass from Anderson), 13:30. MASS_Orlando 5 pass from Dzuro (Carson kick), 1:41. MASS_Jo.Johnson 1 run (Carson kick), 13:52. ARMY_Buchanan 2 run (Talley kick), 7:22. ARMY_Tyler...

www.sfchronicle.com

tdalabamamag.com

Could Alabama and Texas swap coaches at the end of the season with Steve Sarkisian’s job in jeopardy?

The University of Texas has arguably the most impatient football program. With the boosters, financial influencers, power brokers, and oil tycoons, more than the head coach has an opinion on how the Longhorns should be run. Texas believes it is the biggest brand in college football, and its fans embrace a “win now” attitude at all times. Steve Sarkisian knew this when he took the job; however, it looks like it’s becoming too much for him.
ALABAMA STATE
The Tribune-Democrat

Pitt's Addison, Abanikanda honored by ACC

PITTSBURGH – Pitt’s Jordan Addison and Israel Abanikanda were honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference for their performances in the Panthers’ Coastal Division-clinching 48-38 victory over Virginia on Saturday. Addison was named the ACC’s Receiver of the Week, while Abanikanda was selected as the Specialist of the Week. Addison achieved...
PITTSBURGH, PA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Merrimack takes on Army

Merrimack (2-1) vs. Army (2-1) Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Army goes up against Merrimack in an early season matchup. Merrimack fell 48-35 at Rutgers in its last outing. Army is coming off an 86-79 win in Durham over Hartford in its most recent game.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Liberty News

Weekly Press Conference: Army

Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze reflected on Liberty’s setback to No. 21/22 Louisiana and previews the Flames’ regular-season finale against Army. Coming off back-to-back losses to nationally-ranked opponents,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Francisco Chronicle

Grant leads Miami (Ohio) past Defiance 99-47

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 16 points to lead six Miami (Ohio) players in double figures as the RedHawks romped past Defiance 99-47 on Tuesday night. Precious Ayah, Mekhi Lairy and Kamari Williams added 13 points apiece for the RedHawks. Isaiah Coleman-Lands chipped in 10 points. Lairy also had eight assists, while Williams posted eight rebounds.
OHIO STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

Allen, Jones lead No. 8 Texas past California Baptist

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones is a sixth-year senior, but that doesn't mean he is inflexible. Jones recently went to Texas coach Chris Beard and volunteered to relinquish his starting position in the Longhorn backcourt. He has flourished in two games as a sub. Jones had 15 points and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

A’s sign pitching prospect from Taiwan

The A’s signed Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang, a right-handed pitching prospect from Taiwan, to a minor-league deal Wednesday, the team announced. Oakland assistant general manager Dan Feinstein said the A’s have followed the 21-year-old right-hander since his high school days and are “excited to bring an arm like this into the system.” Feinstein said Zhuang has a “strong, sturdy” starting pitcher’s build with a fastball up to 95 mph, curveball and changeup and “a smooth delivery with command of all three pitches.”
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

‘Championship or bust’ spout is OK from Warriors’ Klay Thompson ... for now

Klay Thompson is allowed to say whatever he wants. A day after the Warriors’ All-Star shooting guard called the team “championship or bust,” head coach Steve Kerr on Wednesday backed the sentiment — if only because Thompson has been toiling on the sideline for so long. “It sounds like a...
NBA

