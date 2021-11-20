Army 33, Massachusetts 17

The A’s signed Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang, a right-handed pitching prospect from Taiwan, to a minor-league deal Wednesday, the team announced. Oakland assistant general manager Dan Feinstein said the A’s have followed the 21-year-old right-hander since his high school days and are “excited to bring an arm like this into the system.” Feinstein said Zhuang has a “strong, sturdy” starting pitcher’s build with a fastball up to 95 mph, curveball and changeup and “a smooth delivery with command of all three pitches.”
