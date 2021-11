Liverpool emphatically found their stride again at Anfield last night as Arsenal found the limits of their recent resurgence. Mikel Arteta's revival of this team after a historically bad start to the season has been genuinely impressive, with eight wins and two draws in the last ten games. Yet it didn't get close to surviving a forensic examination from a Liverpool team with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota at their best.

