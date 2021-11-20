ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikel Arteta has stuck to his guns at Arsenal after their rocky start to the season and steadied the ship again... now he must help his side take advantage of Liverpool's patchy home form to end their Anfield hoodoo

Cover picture for the articleArsenal fans could be forgiven if they have allowed themselves to get ever so slightly carried away by their recent form. Their club's 1-0 win at home against Watford...

SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
The Independent

Roman Abramovich ‘in love with the details’ at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel reveals

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Roman Abramovich’s deep influence at Chelsea as an owner “in love with the details”.Blues owner Abramovich was in London at the weekend to host Israeli president Isaac Herzog at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.The Chelsea chief could even take in Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Juventus in west London, leaving manager Tuchel offering fresh insight into the Russian-Israeli businessman’s “genuine” depth of feeling for his club.“First of all I have to say that I don’t know if he’s in London at the moment or if he will be in London tomorrow,” said Tuchel. “So that maybe answers...
The Independent

Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager.The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.“Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field,” Maguire said. “We’re the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as...
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
The Independent

Michael Carrick: All you need to know about the Manchester United caretaker boss

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been placed in caretaker charge of the club following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties following the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday and Carrick will step up on a temporary basis until the club identify an interim manager to lead them to the end of the season.Here, the PA news agency answers some key questions about the man who will take charge of United in their Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday.Who is he?Carrick is a former United and England midfielder who...
Yardbarker

UEFA Champions League | The five teams that worry Lionel Messi most

Lionel Messi knows something about winning the Champions League, “La Pulga” has won 4 titles all with Barcelona. Messi’s arrival at PSG has only one purpose, to lift the Champions League, something PSG has been trying to do for the last 4 years rigorously. Messi will have help as PSG...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
wagertalk.com

Manchester City vs PSG Champions League Match Day 5 Preview

WagerTalk soccer handicapper Nick Borrman offers his thoughts on Wednesday afternoon’s Manchester City vs PSG showdown in the UEFA Champions League. PSG won the first leg in Paris. Can Manchester City return the favor with a win on their home soil on Wednesday?. Stay on top of the latest Soccer...
AFP

Ronaldo sends Man United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juventus

Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League last 16 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday, while holders Chelsea also reached the knockout phase by thumping Juventus. In Group G, Lille made Salzburg wait to reach the last 16 as Jonathan David scored a first-half winner in a 1-0 victory in France.
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ‘worried’ by Ben Chilwell injury after Juventus rout

Thomas Tuchel has admitted fears over Ben Chilwell’s knee injury in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League demolition of Juventus Chilwell and N’Golo Kante hobbled out of Chelsea’s thumping of Juventus at Stamford Bridge, with both picking up knee concerns.Chelsea boss Tuchel admitted hoping for the best on both counts, but conceded England wing-back Chilwell has the more concerning complaint.Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck to sink sorry Juventus, who were unable to live with the rampant Blues.Now Chelsea will be left to sweat on France midfielder Kante and England star Chilwell’s availability for Sunday’s Premier League...
