Premier League

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: In-form Gunners look to continue their push for the Champions League spots and end their Anfield misery against Jurgen Klopp's title hopefuls in classic Premier League showdown

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rejuvenated Arsenal will look to keep their Champions League bid on track when they travel to take on title hopefuls Liverpool...

www.chatsports.com

chatsports.com

'I don't think we are strong enough depth-wise': Liverpool legend John Arne Riise is 'SCARED' that Jurgen Klopp's side do not have what it takes to compete with Chelsea and Man City in the Premier League title race

Liverpool legend John Arne Riise is concerned that his former club are not 'strong enough depth-wise' to keep with Manchester City and Chelsea in the Premier League title race. Jurgen Klopp's Reds suffered a setback last week in their quest to reclaim the top-flight title, losing 3-2 away to West...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League

Smarting from their first defeat of the season, Liverpool welcome a buoyant Arsenal to Anfield in the Premier League this weekend. Jurgen Klopp's men were condemned to a 3-2 away defeat at West Ham prior to the international break, which followed on from their second half collapse in their draw with Brighton at Anfield the previous week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool's injury woes continue as Andrew Robertson is a doubt for the Reds' clash with Arsenal... but Jurgen Klopp is handed a boost with both Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson 'hopeful' to be fit

Andrew Robertson is a doubt for Liverpool's clash with Arsenal on Saturday after sustaining a hamstring injury in Scotland's World Cup qualifying win over Denmark. Steve Clarke's side secured a huge victory over the Danes taking them through to a crucial World Cup play-off in four months. But it wasn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

English Premier League Best Bets: Goals Galore for Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Whether your team had players get injured—or bagging hat tricks—representing their country, it's back to league action. 'Tis the season for roster depth, and it will be a key factor when picking best bets for Saturday,. I went 2-1 and 1-2 the two Saturdays before the international break. I don't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool star Mo Salah wins the Premier League Player of the Month award for October after netting five goals for Jurgen Klopp's side - including hat-trick against Man United

Liverpool F.C., Jürgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah, Premier League Player of the Month, Manchester United F.C., Old Trafford, Ben Chilwell, Queensland Reds, Premier League. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been named as the Premier League's Player of the Month for October after registering five goals and four assists for the Reds. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp reveals Sadio Mane 'looks fine' to take on Arsenal in Premier League clash on Saturday while Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson 'have a good chance' of playing at Anfield this weekend

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Liverpool winger Sadio Mane 'looks fine' to take on Arsenal this weekend and that Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson could also play despite injury scares. Mane picked up a rib injury while on international duty with Senegal but returned to training in Merseyside this week ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the 2021-22 Premier League from India?

Mikel Arteta's men are eyeing to break into the top four when they take on Liverpool at Anfield... At at start of September, not many would have imagined Arsenal to be in a position to leapfrog Liverpool in the Premier League with a win. That is exactly what Mikel Arteta's men will look to do when the two sides meet at Anfield on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp admits he 'HATES' international breaks as they are not 'helpful' - as Liverpool boss reveals he is sweating on the fitness of Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson for Premier League clash against Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his delight at the international break being over, after revealing his 'hate' for them. Top-flight club football has taken a backseat since November 7 - with World Cup qualifiers for next year's showpiece in Qatar taking precedence in that period instead. It has left Klopp stewing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'This club is about being the best': Mikel Arteta claims the top four is NOT enough for Arsenal as in-form Gunners go to Liverpool wanting to end their nine-year wait for an Anfield victory

Mikel Arteta has welcomed talk of Arsenal finishing in the top four as the Gunners go to Liverpool on Saturday on an eight-match unbeaten run - the longest of any side in the Premier League. Victory at Anfield would see Arsenal leapfrog Liverpool and move back into the Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Imperious Liverpool extended their Premier League home winning streak against Arsenal to six on Saturday with an easy 4-0 victory that lifted them to second in the table.Sadio Mane met a perfect free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 39th minute to plant a header across Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for Liverpool’s opening goal.Ramsdale produced a string of spectacular saves to keep Juergen Klopp’s silky strikers at bay. But he could do nothing to stop Diogo Jota skipping past him in the 52nd minute after a dreadful misplaced pass from Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares.Inevitably, Mohamed Salah got in on the act with a close-range volley from a Mane cross in the 73rd minute, before Takumi Minamino came off the bench to turn in a cross from Alexander-Arnold with his first touch in the 77th.Arsenal showed a few flashes of resistance and attacking spirit in the first half - not least from manager Mikel Arteta who squared up angrily with Klopp over a foul in an ugly touch-line exchange that earned both yellow cards.But the Londoners looked crushed at the end, their eight-game unbeaten run over and yet again leaving Anfield empty-handed. The result left them fifth in the league.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta says Gunners will end nine years without league win at Anfield by 'raising their game'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side will beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time in the league since 2012 if they "raise their game" on Saturday. Arteta was in Arsenal's starting line-up as a player the last time they topped Liverpool away, when Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla scored in a 2-0 win for the visitors on September 9, 2012.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Jurgen Klopp hails ‘impressive result’ as rampant Liverpool sink in-form Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called the 4-0 demolition of Arsenal “an impressive result” as his side returned to winning ways. Last time out before the international break the Reds lost their 26-game unbeaten run with defeat at West Ham but bounced back in some style by clinically taking apart the Gunners as their 10-match streak without defeat ended.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Liverpool FC entertain Arsenal in the late game in the Premier League on Saturday in pursuit of three points to rally after a disappointing defeat to West Ham last time out. The Reds slipped to fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Chelsea, while the Gunners are now nine without defeat in the league and just two points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side in fifth.Emile Smith Rowe’s fine form has been the spark that Mikel Arteta has craved, hitting the winner in a tight game against Watford before the break.Liverpool have won five straight at home against the Gunners...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Half-Time Review: Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal | Premier League

Our half-time review of the Liverpool v Arsenal game at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's Reds opened up the game with a very intense press. Just three minutes into the game, Ben White lost the ball in the centre of the field which promoted Liverpool's first shot of the game from Mohamed Salah, unfortunately it went wide of the post.
LIVERPOOL, NY

