ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Review to be launched into racial and gender bias in medical devices

By Katy Clifton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122mhG_0d2xc5gI00

A review has been commissioned into possible racial and gender bias in medical devices.

Health secretary Sajid Javid has ordered the review as he vowed to “close the chasms that the pandemic has exposed”, adding that it is “totally unacceptable” that even an inadvertent bias could lead to a poorer health outcome for some people.

Mr Javid said he is “determined to take a fresh perspective” to his role within government and “do whatever it takes” to fix disparities, citing the disproportionate effect of the pandemic on black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups.

It comes as research found oximeters, which help spot early signs of dangerous falls in oxygen levels in Covid patients so they can be given urgent care, are less accurate on people with dark skin.

Mr Javid told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that people may have died because of the inaccurate oximeter readings.

Asked whether lives could have been lost, he said: “I think possibly yes. These oximeters are being used in every country and they have the same problem and the reason is that a lot of these medical devices, some of the drugs, the textbooks, the procedures, most of them are put together in majority-white countries and I think there is a systemic issue.”

Writing in The Sunday Times , Mr Javid said: “I want to make sure that the benefits of the incredible advances in technology and treatments we’ve seen in recent years are widely shared, so they help not hinder this work.

“It is easy to look at a machine and assume that everyone’s getting the same experience. But technologies are created and developed by people, and so bias, however inadvertent, can be an issue here too.

“So questions like who is writing the code, how a product is tested and who is sitting round the boardroom table are critical — especially when it comes to our health.”

He added: “One of the founding principles of our NHS is equality, and the possibility that a bias — even an inadvertent one — could lead to a poorer health outcome is totally unacceptable.”

The minister, who said he “watched with horror” the testimony of cricketers last week who had been victims of racism in the game, spoke of his own experience growing up.

He wrote: “The same word that was so ludicrously dismissed as banter between teammates was used against me often when I grew up — and I can assure you, it’s not banter, it hurts.

“Although attitudes have thankfully changed a lot since then, there are still too many people in this country who find the odds unfairly stacked against them.”

Mr Javid said the independent review he has started will also look at “other important biases such as gender bias”, in considering such things as ensuring “lifesaving technologies such as MRI scanners can be made accessible to pregnant or breastfeeding women”.

He said: “One of the greatest gifts that you can give anyone is the gift of good health.

“I’ll make it my mission to close the chasms that the pandemic has exposed, to make us not just a healthier country, but a fairer one too.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.

Comments / 1

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Pandemic widened gender and racial gaps for researchers' productivity

Researchers were hit hard by the pandemic, as both productivity and mental health declined among the group. Women and people of color were affected more than others, according to new surveys, Nature reported Nov. 9. The first survey polled nearly 7,000 principal investigators in April 2020 and January 2021 and...
MENTAL HEALTH
World Economic Forum

Racial bias in AI is a big problem. This activist explains why

US activists have raised concerns over racial bias in AI, with wrongful arrests attributed to faulty facial recognition. According to the digital advocacy group Algorithmic Justice League, one of the reasons why AI systems are not inclusive is the predominantly white male composition of developer teams. As tech becomes an...
TECHNOLOGY
MedicalXpress

Clinician peer networks remove race and gender bias

A University of Pennsylvania study published today in Nature Communications offers striking evidence that network science can be used to remove race and gender bias in clinical settings. The study, led by Professor Damon Centola of the Annenberg School for Communication and the School of Engineering and Applied Science, offers an effective new way to ensure safer, more equitable health care for women and minorities through managing clinician peer networks.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Andrew Marr
Shorthorn

UTA researchers begin developing blood measuring device to combat racial bias, health care inequity

UTA scientists are developing a wristwatch-like blood measuring device to tackle health care inequity that affects communities of color. Bioengineering associate professor George Alexandrakis and Sanjay Gokhale, a research scientist in the Bioengineering Department, are working with a biotechnology company in Austin on a prototype to better measure hemoglobin in individuals with darker skin tones. Hemoglobin is the part of the blood that carries oxygen to tissues.
HEALTH
abovethelaw.com

Law Firm Billing Rates Reveal Ingrained Racial And Gender Disparities

For all the laudable efforts firms make in improving diversity and inclusion, the scoreboard still shows a massive deficit. The relative dearth of diversity among equity partners — and the troubling trend of using the income partner moniker to disguise attorneys as “partners” without affording them the actual benefits of the title — remain pernicious obstacles in law firm culture. And obstacles that compound upon themselves by limiting mentorship and support from up-and-coming candidates among the associate ranks. Firms by and large haven’t shown much capacity to address the issue and when a behemoth corporation tried to get at the problem from the client-side, he was ousted within months.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

‘Systemic racial bias’ likely in health services around the world – Javid

The Health Secretary said non-white people could trust the NHS with their health, but said it was important to see what more could be done. The Health Secretary has said there may be a “systemic racial bias” in health services around the world. Sajid Javid’s comments come after he announced...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Devices#Gender Bias#Biases#Drugs#Health Disparities#Asian#Oximeters#Covid#The Sunday Times#Nhs
TheConversationAU

A law on workplace gender equality is under review. Here's what needs to change

In its review of the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012, the federal government asked Australians for feedback on how the nation can improve workplace gender equality. Our view, as workplace equality and diversity researchers, is two key changes are needed to how this Act operates – and they both relate to data collection. Read more: If bullying can happen to Christine Holgate at the highest level, then what happens to other women at work? How does it work now? Under the...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
tlnt.com

The Hidden Bias in Performance Reviews

We’ve all been looking for the grand gesture to solve the problem of diversity, equity, and inclusion in one fell swoop. It doesn’t exist. Instead, what I have found does exist is a series of 1%t changes that, with persistence, can help root out the bias that too often subverts our ideals of meritocracy. I call these changes bias interrupters: evidence-based, metrics-driven tools.
BBC

TikTok abuse 'is pushing teachers over the edge'

A teacher who has been the target of abuse on TikTok says others in the profession are being "pushed over the edge" by online harassment. Tom Rogers is one of dozens of teachers who have reported harassment on social media in recent weeks, some of whom have signed off sick.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Indy100

‘Beg pardon?’: Minister surprised after learning that civil servants ‘have called Priti Patel a moron’

A minister was left flabbergasted after he learnt that civil servants have allegedly branded home secretary Priti Patel a “moron”. In an interview with Sky News’ Kay Burley, small business minister Paul Scully looked shocked after he was relayed the comments allegedly made over the weekend and was asked to make the case for why Patel is actually not a moron.
IMMIGRATION
MedicalXpress

Many psychiatric patients are getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'

Most prescriptions for the medication gabapentin are for unapproved uses—and many patients end up taking it along with drugs that create potentially dangerous interactions. That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at "off-label" use of gabapentin. In the United States, the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

350K+
Followers
136K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy