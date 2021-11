Ibrahim suffered a season-ending injury in the third quarter in the first game of the season against Ohio State. Ibrahim holds numerous school records and was named the 2020 Big Ten Running Back of the Year. He was also named All-Big Ten First Team and AP Third-Team All-America in 2020 after rushing 201 times for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games.

