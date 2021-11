Two new characters will be added to the roster of Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles through an upcoming update. Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles will receive the free update will arrive sometime in late November to early December, which will add Yahaba and Susamaru into the game. More information on their inclusion and the update will arrive in the future. This includes potential gameplay information. [Thanks, ryokutya2089!]

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO