In the year since Sony and Microsoft released their next-gen consoles and Nvidia came out with its GeForce 30 series of graphics cards, the global chip shortage has been affecting supply. From the PlayStation 5 presale in September 2020 through to the end of September this year, PlayStation sold 13.4 million units. Compare that to the 18.5 million PlayStation 4s sold in its first 14 months and you can start to see the grind. For gamers, the biggest problem is that most of those PS5s seem to be going directly to resellers, not consumers. “This really frustrates me and upsets me, especially when resellers and bots manage to get their hands on stock,” Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s president and CEO, told Axios in June.

