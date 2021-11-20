ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Iraqi Minister of Defense Jumah Inad Sadun al-Jaburi

defense.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met on November 20 with Minister Jumah Inad Sadun al-Jaburi, Iraq's Minister of Defense, in Manama, Bahrain, during the annual Manama Dialogue. Secretary...

www.defense.gov

Comments / 0

Related
defense.gov

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks Addresses the Bucharest-Nine Defense Ministerial

Department of Defense Spokesman Eric Pahon provided the following readout:. Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks virtually addressed NATO eastern flank Allies at the Bucharest-Nine (B9) Defense Ministerial in Romania today. Co-hosted by Romania and Poland, this forum brought together B9 defense ministers from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovakia to discuss recent events in the region, defense cooperation, NATO strategic priorities, and EU-NATO cooperation.
MILITARY
defense.gov

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl’s Virtual Meeting with Spain’s Secretary General for Defense Policy Admiral Martínez Núñez

Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton T. Semelroth provided the following readout:. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl met virtually today with his Spanish counterpart, Secretary General for Defense Policy, Admiral Juan Martínez Núñez. The two leaders confirmed the robust bilateral defense relationship between the United States and Spain. Dr. Kahl recognized Spain as a steadfast NATO Ally and reliable friend of the United States. He thanked Admiral Martínez Núñez for Spain’s support during the Afghanistan war and evacuation.
MILITARY
austinnews.net

US Defense Secretary: China's Hypersonic Missile Test Drew 'Concerns'

PENTAGON - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said China's hypersonic missile test over the summer drew 'concerns' about Beijing's growing capability, but he said he did not compare it to Russia's launching of the world's first artificial satellite, Sputnik I, in the 1950s. 'Those are terms that I wouldn't use,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of Defense#Isis#Strategic Partnership#Pentagon#Iraqi#Manama Dialogue#The Iraqi Security Forces
defense.gov

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl Virtual Meeting with Alice Guitton, Director General for International Relations and Strategy, French Ministry of the Armed Forces

Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton T. Semelroth provided the following readout:. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl spoke with his counterpart Alice Guitton, Director General for International Relations and Strategy, of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces. The two spoke by video teleconference about charting the U.S.-France bilateral relationship along the course that Presidents Biden and Macron set in their Joint Communique following their October 30 meeting in Rome.
MILITARY
defense.gov

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Holds an On-Camera Press Briefing

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD J. AUSTIN III: Well, good afternoon, everyone. It's good to see everybody. You’ve all heard me say this before, but it’s worth repeating: We have the strongest fighting force in the world because...
MILITARY
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roll

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Israeli Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Idan Roll today and welcomed the Deputy Foreign Minister to Washington. The Deputy Secretary and the Deputy Foreign Minister discussed the importance of the U.S.-Israel partnership and regional security issues. The Deputy Secretary reiterated the Administration’s firm belief that Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and dignity. The Deputy Secretary also emphasized the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Moroccan Foreign Minister Bourita

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken emphasized that the longstanding bilateral partnership is rooted in shared interests in regional peace, security, and prosperity. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed a range of regional issues, including the continued deepening of relations between Morocco and Israel. They hailed the upcoming first anniversary of the Joint Declaration among Morocco, Israel, and the United States on December 22. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister expressed strong support for the new United Nations Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General Staffan de Mistura in leading the U.N.-led political process for Western Sahara. The Secretary noted that we continue to view Morocco’s autonomy plan as serious, credible, and realistic, and one potential approach to satisfy the aspirations of the people of Western Sahara. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the newly formed Moroccan government’s efforts to advance King Mohammed VI’s reform agenda, the importance of promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms, and building on the productive September U.S.-Morocco dialogue on human rights.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Washington Times

Austin hosts Ukraine's defense minister amid rising Russian tensions

The U.S. will continue to stand by Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia over troop buildups along the border. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said as he held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart at the Pentagon Thursday. Ukrainian officials said Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov would be discussing the strategic...
POLITICS
defense.gov

Defense Secretary Makes Thanksgiving Calls to Deployed Service Members

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke today over video-teleconference with service members from each branch of the armed forces to wish them a happy Thanksgiving. Most of these troops were forward-deployed. The Secretary expressed his appreciation for their service in defense of the nation and in supporting our...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Gantz in Official Visit to Morocco, Will Meet Defense and Foreign Ministers

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is making his first official visit to Morocco Wednesday morning after the north-African country became one of four Arab states to sign a peace treaty with Israel. He told reporters before taking off Tuesday night that this is a “historic meeting,” where “We will sign cooperation agreements. We will continue to strengthen the connections. It is very important that this be a successful trip.”
WORLD
wtmj.com

Israeli, Moroccan defense ministers meet in landmark visit

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Israel’s defense minister met with his Moroccan counterpart on Wednesday in Rabat as part of a landmark visit to formalize security cooperation between the two countries. Benny Gantz and Abdellatif Loudiyi signed a memorandum of understanding that lays the foundation for security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and...
MIDDLE EAST
defense.gov

Readout of the U.S. – Argentina Bilateral Working Group

Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth L. Hoffman provided the following readout:. On November 22, 2021, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Mr. Daniel Erikson, co-chaired the 19th annual U.S. – Argentina Bilateral Working Group with Argentina’s Secretary of International Affairs for Defense, Mr. Francisco Cafiero.
MILITARY
defense.gov

Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Meets With Hispanic Small Business Leaders

Department of Defense Spokesman Eric Pahon provided the following readout:. Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy Jesse Salazar met with members of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), and unaffiliated Hispanic small business owners to discuss the importance of Hispanic-owned businesses in increasing the capabilities of the Department through a more agile and diverse small business base.
SMALL BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Now inflation is impacting the U.S. 'readiness' for WAR: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders measure to help struggling military families pay for food and housing amid soaring prices

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday warned that rising prices for housing and food were affecting the readiness of U.S. armed forces. Inflation has emerged as one of the biggest issues facing the Biden administration, as ordinary Americans complain about the price of everyday items - from gas to bread.
BUSINESS
defense.gov

Secretary of Defense Memorandum on Strengthening Economic Security in the Force

Today, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a memorandum announcing Department-wide efforts to strengthen economic security in the force. The Secretary recognizes service members and families are experiencing economic challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to increasingly competitive housing markets. With the understanding that a military family's economic security is critical to mission readiness, the Secretary has directed the Military Department and Service leadership to take the following actions:
MILITARY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani At a Signing Ceremony and Joint Press Availability For the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you. It is a great pleasure to welcome my friend, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Al-Thani, here to Washington, and all members of the Qatari delegation. We’re opening the fourth Qatar-U.S. Strategic Dialogue, and great appreciation to all of our colleagues for the work that’s already gone into this, and the work that is going to go into this in the hours ahead.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

5 SEAL vets running for Congress go on live TV together to demand accountability for 400+ Americans left in Afghanistan

Five U.S. Navy SEAL veterans, who are all Republican Congressional candidates in the 2022 mid-term elections, joined together on live television this week to call for accountability for the U.S. citizens still left in Afghanistan two months after the U.S. military concluded its civilian evacuation efforts and left the country.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy