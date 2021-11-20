ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With the Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government Minister Masrour Barzani

defense.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met on November 20...

www.defense.gov

defense.gov

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III's Visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III led the U.S. delegation to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue from November 19-21, 2021. On November 20, Secretary Austin delivered remarks underscoring the United States’ commitment to security and stability in the Middle East, to U.S. partners in the region, and to expanding multilateral security cooperation to address shared threats. He attended a dinner hosted by Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa where he thanked the King for hosting the Manama Dialogue and conveyed the breadth and importance of the U.S.-Bahrain relationship.
MILITARY
defense.gov

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III Phone Call with Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana on the phone today to discuss recent events in the South China Sea. Both Secretaries welcomed recent bilateral efforts to continue strengthening the U.S.-Philippines...
MILITARY
defense.gov

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Remarks Welcoming Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov to the Pentagon

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD J. AUSTIN III: Well, good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us. Minister Reznikov, it's a pleasure to welcome you to the Pentagon. Let me offer our congratulations on your recent appointment as Minister of Defense. I look forward to working with you and to continuing our close cooperation on defense and security issues.
MILITARY
defense.gov

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Holds an On-Camera Press Briefing

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD J. AUSTIN III: Well, good afternoon, everyone. It's good to see everybody. You’ve all heard me say this before, but it’s worth repeating: We have the strongest fighting force in the world because...
MILITARY
Person
Masrour Barzani
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani At a Signing Ceremony and Joint Press Availability For the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you. It is a great pleasure to welcome my friend, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Al-Thani, here to Washington, and all members of the Qatari delegation. We’re opening the fourth Qatar-U.S. Strategic Dialogue, and great appreciation to all of our colleagues for the work that’s already gone into this, and the work that is going to go into this in the hours ahead.
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Joly emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Canada partnership and discussed a range of issues, including the upcoming North American Leaders’ Summit, our continued support for the people of Afghanistan, the situation in Haiti, and our shared commitment to promote global security and universal norms. Secretary Blinken noted his appreciation for our close collaboration as we continue to implement the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership, including opportunities to reinforce the importance of democracy, anticorruption, and human rights at the Summit for Democracy.
WASHINGTON, DC
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary of State Sherman’s Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Landsbergis reaffirmed our strong defense and economic ties as well as our commitment to promoting democracy and human rights within the Transatlantic region and across the globe. The two leaders welcomed efforts to enhance our already robust economic relationship with the November 23 signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Export-Import Bank of the United States and the Government of Lithuania, which will deepen links between U.S. and Lithuanian businesses. The Deputy Secretary underscored ironclad U.S. solidarity with our NATO ally and EU partner Lithuania as it faces geopolitical challenges to regional stability, security, and economic prosperity. The two leaders expressed their shared concern with Russia’s unusual military activity on the border with Ukraine and inflammatory rhetoric, and they called on Russia to deescalate tensions. The Deputy Secretary thanked Foreign Minister Landsbergis for Lithuania’s leadership in supporting the Belarusian pro-democracy movement and called on the Lukashenka regime to immediately cease its violent crackdown against Belarusian civil society and halt its campaign of orchestrating irregular migrant flows across its borders into Lithuania, Poland, and Latvia. The Deputy Secretary welcomed the Foreign Minister’s participation in the November 23 U.S.-Lithuania Indo-Pacific Strategic Dialogue and expressed support for Lithuania’s plans to expand ties with democracies in the Indo-Pacific region.
WASHINGTON, DC
defense.gov

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks Addresses the Bucharest-Nine Defense Ministerial

Department of Defense Spokesman Eric Pahon provided the following readout:. Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks virtually addressed NATO eastern flank Allies at the Bucharest-Nine (B9) Defense Ministerial in Romania today. Co-hosted by Romania and Poland, this forum brought together B9 defense ministers from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovakia to discuss recent events in the region, defense cooperation, NATO strategic priorities, and EU-NATO cooperation.
MILITARY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good morning, everyone. It’s a pleasure to have my friend Nasser Bourita, the foreign minister of Morocco, here at the State Department. We’ve had the opportunity to talk and see each other on a number of occasions since January. But it’s especially good to have him here at the department because we have a longstanding partnership with Morocco, one that we want to strengthen and deepen.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with U.S. Ambassador to Senegal and Guinea-Bissau Tulinabo S. Mushingi and Senegalese Economy Minister Amadou Hott at a Women’s Economic and Digital Roundtable

SECRETARY BLINKEN: (Via interpreter) Thank you, Mr. Ambassador and Mr. Minister, ladies – thank you for being here today for this conversation, for this exchange. We cannot deny the fact that Senegal has accomplished a lot of progress in terms of equity and equality. Girls and boys now attend primary school at nearly equal levels. The national legislature is on its way to gender parity, which is way ahead of the U.S. But as you know more than anyone, there remains much to do. The pandemic cast light on structural barriers that continue to hold Senegalese women back, like unequal access to land ownership, financing, cell phones, internet, all of which make it harder for women to start their own businesses, to earn a living, and to support their families.
WORLD
defense.gov

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Middle East Security at the Manama Dialogue (As Delivered)

Thank you very much, and good morning. John, thanks for that kind introduction. And let me thank His Majesty King Hamad, and Crown Prince Salman, and the wonderful people of Bahrain for their warm hospitality. I’m really glad to be back in Bahrain. And it’s good to be back at IISS, which does so much to deepen our dialogue on global security. And it’s especially good to be here at the Manama Dialogue, despite all the challenges of the pandemic.
POLITICS
defense.gov

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl Virtual Quad Meeting With France, Germany, and the UK

Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton T. Semelroth provided the following readout:. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl participated in a virtual meeting today with French Ministry of the Armed Forces Director General for International Relations and Strategy Alice Guitton, German Federal Ministry of Defense Director General for Security and Defense Policy Detlef Wächter, and UK Ministry of Defence Director General Security Policy Dominic Wilson.
MILITARY
Reuters

Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following...
ENTERTAINMENT
bitcoin.com

Hillary Clinton Calls on Biden Administration to Regulate Cryptocurrency — Warns of Manipulation by Russia, China

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has called on the Biden administration to regulate the cryptocurrency markets. She warned that countries like Russia or China, as well as nonstate actors, could manipulate all kinds of technology to their advantage and destabilize countries as well as the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Army announces ‘most radical shake-up for decades’ amid cuts to troop numbers

The British Army has announced its “Future Soldier” programme, claiming the project offers the most radical reform for the last two decades in order to shape a force fit to fight the wars of the 21st century.The restructuring comes as the strength of the regular army is due to be reduced from 82,000 to 73,000 in the next four years, with focus on expeditionary units which can be deployed to conflict zones as well as setting up bases abroad.The new strategy will be buttressed by an investment of £41.3bn over the next decade on equipment, £8.6bn more than had previously...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban reveals agenda of upcoming talks with Washington

The Taliban plans to discuss American recognition of its interim government, the unfreezing of assets and Afghanistan's reconstruction in upcoming talks with the US in Qatari capital Doha, the group's spokesman has revealed. In an interview with Sputnik news agency on Wednesday, Suhail Shaheen said the militant group is open...
U.S. POLITICS

