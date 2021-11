The Fresno State Bulldogs honored 17 seniors before its final regular-season home game against New Mexico at Bulldog Stadium Saturday. Pregame, the seniors ran onto the field individually, with flowers in hand and memories of their Bulldog career in mind. Each senior took a different journey to that moment, but once the pregame festivities ended and the game started, they led the way together in a 34-7 victory over the Lobos.

