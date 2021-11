Film Courage: When did you know you were going to be a writer?. Glenn Gers, Screenwriter: I was really little, I was like nine or ten years old. At first I wanted to be a fictional character. I distinctly remember wanting to be James Bond or The Hardy Boys or Sherlock Holmes. It was mostly detectives and spies and at some point around 10 or 11-years-old it occurred to me that there were people who wrote those people that I wanted to be and that life I wanted to live and I sort of shifted an inch over, but I’ve never really stopped wanting to be fictional. That’s how writing is for me, it’s just an attempt to be fictional at all times.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO