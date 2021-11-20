ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox says it did not pay for Rittenhouse film and interview

By DAVID BAUDER
harrisondaily.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News executive said Saturday the network did not pay Kyle Rittenhouse's family for any special access during Rittenhouse's murder trial or...

Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
mediaite.com

Fox News Contributor Says Kyle Rittenhouse Should Sue Joy Reid for Millions

Joe Concha, a Fox News contributor and columnist for The Hill, reacted with a warning to a supercut aired on Fox of MSNBC’s Joy Reid slamming Kyle Rittenhouse. Concha argued members of the media, Reid in particular, “should lawyer up” because Rittenhouse “has a good shot to win” if he sues for defamation.
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Host Won't Glorify Kyle Rittenhouse: 'He's Not A Hero Here'

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner is urging the conservative network’s viewers not to interpret Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal as a cause for celebration. In Monday’s installment of “Outnumbered,” which touched on President Joe Biden’s varied responses to the verdict, Turner noted that it was “particularly hard for facts to break through all the emotion” in the media’s coverage of the trial.
New York Post

A smiling Kyle Rittenhouse says jury came to ‘correct verdict’ in Tucker Carlson interview

Kyle Rittenhouse said he’s “made it through the hard part,” in his first interview since he was acquitted of homicide and other charges in Wisconsin on Friday. “The jury reached the correct verdict. Self defense is not illegal,” Rittenhouse, 18, said, smiling in the backseat of a car in a short clip that aired on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Friday night.
TheDailyBeast

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld: Rittenhouse ‘Did the Right Thing’

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld spoke out in defense of Kyle Rittenhouse on Thursday, saying the 18-year-old “did the right thing” when he shot two people at a racial justice protest last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is currently on trial, charged with murder. Gutfeld said, “People say that Rittenhouse never should have gone to Kenosha. The dead guys shouldn’t have gone there either. One was a convicted pedophile who again had anally raped a child. Another other was a serial domestic abuser. They should not have been anywhere on a street right? They should have been in jail or in an institution. Kyle’s victims, the two dead guys, deserved better from the government. But they didn’t deserve better from Kyle. He did the right thing. He did what the government should have done.” Gutfeld finished by saying that it was President Joe Biden who was “a bigot,” not Rittenhouse, and that Rittenhouse should sue the president. Liberal pundit Jessica Tarlov responded, “I am not comfortable with endorsing vigilantism on any level.”
mediaite.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Says He Wasn’t Paid for Tucker Carlson Interview and Documentary: ‘There Was No Money Exchanged’

Kyle Rittenhouse says he did not receive compensation for an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson and accompanying documentary on Fox Nation. Speaking with Ashleigh Banfield on NewsNation Tuesday, Rittenhouse discussed his outstanding legal bills, but denied that his donors are motivated by politics. He was confronted by Banfield about whether or not his decision to participate in the Carlson interview and documentary was part of a fundraising effort.
harrisondaily.com

'Get Back' series dispels, and confirms, some Beatle myths

NEW YORK (AP) — For 50 years, the fixed narrative had the Beatles' “Let it Be” recording session as a miserable experience with a band where members were sick of each other, sick of their work …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
Rolling Stone

Kyle Rittenhouse, Far-Right Darling, Tells Tucker Carlson He ‘Supports the BLM Movement’

Kyle Rittenhouse — the teen who was acquitted Friday after he shot three people, killing two, at a racial justice protest in Kenosha last summer — told Tucker Carlson that he is “not a racist person.” “I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating,” he said in a clip released by Fox News, teasing an interview with the host that will air Monday night. Shortly after the jury announced its verdict on Friday, the network teased the interview special. On Sunday, Fox aired a “sneak peek” of the interview, where Rittenhouse denied that his actions that day were related to race....
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
Ok Magazine

Bruce Schroeder, Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial, Refers To An African American Juror In The Case As 'A Black' As Controversies Continue

The controversial judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial has made headlines once again. According to Radar, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder — who reportedly allowed the defendant to choose which of the 18 panelists would make up his 12 -member jury — made a strange comment about the only member of color in the jury.
Daily Mail

Rittenhouse judge - who was put on the bench in 1983 by a Democratic governor - brings down gavel on trial after being slammed as a racist and weathering a torrent of abusive and menacing messages

Trial TV cameras may have focused on Kyle Rittenhouse after his acquittal, but another person in the courtroom attracted much of the spotlight during the explosive case – Judge Bruce Schroeder. The 75-year-old jurist has earned a reputation for his mix of approachability and a no-nonsense attitude that can make...
