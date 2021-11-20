ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New breed makes National Dog Show debut in 2021

Cover picture for the articleThe National Dog Show on Thanksgiving showcases America’s most popular breeds like the Golden Retriever, the German Shepherd and the Lab. But this year, the National Dog Show welcomed a new breed to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. The Biewer Terrier (pronounced like beaver), which competes in the Toy...

Debra Love
4d ago

Let's breed more money pups to be killed in shelters. Over 4 million a year in the US alone are Euthanized in shelters! Sure let's breed more!

Reply(2)
17
Trouble
4d ago

It's cute ❤️ but my furbabies are first place with me and they don't have a pedigree and will always come in first place and show ❤️💯I love all furbabies

Reply
8
wakeupworld
3d ago

do Catahoulas get shown - they're AKC registered breed and SUCH FANTASTIC dogs. meant to be working dogs they VERY loyal companion dogs due to their amazing intelligence (even though they're a little hard headed - like my EMILY)

Reply
4
