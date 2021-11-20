ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Simpsons and Adidas Have Another Collab Coming Soon

By Victor Deng
Sole Collector
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdidas is linking up with The Simpsons once more on a new sneaker collaboration. Shown here is the upcoming “Snowball” Superstar collab inspired by the family’s pet cat. Official...

solecollector.com

Comments / 3


Footwear News

The Complete Guide to Nike Air Vapormax Plus

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus debuted at retail in 2018. However, its origin story dates back decades prior. Inspired by the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, the Air VaporMax Plus proves just how modern technology can uplift iconic ideas. Famously, the original Air Max Plus debuted at retail in 1998 and never left the shelves for more than 20 years to follow, always stocked in concurrent colorway or updated retro form in some corners of the world. Essentially, the roots of the Air Max Plus date back to 1997 when Nike footwear designer Sean McDowell had arrived at the brand....
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Surprisely Releases the Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ Early on SNKRS

Jordan Brand gave sneaker fans a head start on their holiday shopping when a surprise drop of the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” hit the SNKRS app yesterday. For those who missed out on copping a pair, not all hope is lost. The sportswear brand confirmed via the app at the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is launching again in full-family sizing next month, but for fans who are interested in adding a pair to their rotation now, sizes for the acclaimed style are currently available in the secondary marketplace. On StockX, for instance, the Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is reselling at...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Adidas Restocks Its ‘The Simpsons’ Sneaker Inspired By Krusty Burger

Update: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET Adidas has restocked its popular “The Simpsons” collab inspired by the show’s Krusty Burger fast-food restaurant. The reimagined Adidas ZX 10000 sneaker is available now online via Adidas.com for $130. Sizing for the collaboration starts with a men’s 4/women’s 5 and ends with a men’s 11/women’s 12. “The Simpsons” x Adidas ZX 10000 Krusty Burger is part of Adidas’ A-ZX series, which the brand described as a collaborative 26-trainer tribute to its first running shoes. Adidas updated this shoe to carry out the Krusty Burger theme with bold lines and embroidery, elevated materials such as...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Concepts and New Balance’s Fruit-Inspired 992 Collab Is Releasing Soon

Concepts and New Balance have linked up once again for another must-have sneaker collaboration and fans won’t need to wait too long before they can get their hands on a pair. After delivering a baseball-inspired 57/40 collab this summer, the premier sneaker boutique has announced it will be giving the Boston-based athletic brand’s popular 992 silhouette in fall ’21. According to Concepts, the style pays tribute to legendary businesswoman Frieda Rapoport Caplan, who’s also known as the “Kiwi Queen,” and her profound impact on the fresh produce industry in the United States. The Concepts x New Balance 992 “Low Hanging Fruit” wears...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adidas Superstar#The Cartoon#To Be Announced
Sole Collector

South Park's Stan Marsh Inspires This Adidas Stan Smith Collab

After dropping the “Towelie” Campus 80 for 4/20 this year, South Park and Adidas have another sneaker collaboration on the way. Official product images have surfaced of an upcoming South Park x Adidas Stan Smith collab that’s fittingly inspired by the TV series’ iconic character, Stan Marsh. The shoe itself appears to directly reference Marsh’s signature beanie as seen with the blue-based color scheme on the upper combined with a red suede trim at the base. Additional details include an image of Marsh along with Stan Smith branding printed on the tongue while Marsh’s catchphrase “Sweet Dude” is printed on the heel. Capping off the look is an all-white tooling underneath.
APPAREL
Robb Report

Noah and Adidas Are Dropping a New Shoe Collab This Week

Adidas and Noah Clothing have a new collaboration dropping soon. After delivering a summer-ready capsule in June, the German sportswear giant and the New York-based label have joined forces to deliver a new apparel and footwear collection for this year’s fall and winter seasons. According to Noah Clothing, the label set out to create a functional, yet wearable capsule that blurs the line between performance and lifestyle for its pieces. The Noah Clothing x Adidas collab is centered around the release of the new low-cut Lab Race and Vintage Runner silhouettes with each pair dropping in two colorways. The first pair is constructed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
papermag.com

Kero Kero Bonito Brings Kerwin Frost's Wonky Adidas Collab to Life

When it comes to sportswear, there are two different kinds of consumers: The hardcore athletes and the sneakerhead types. And while there isn't a ton of overlap between these two camps, what unites them is a tendency towards the snobbish and self-serious, meaning that most wouldn't be caught dead in anything that could be considered "kiddy stuff."
APPAREL
Footwear News

Another Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Style Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

A new iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed Yeezy Foam Runner is reportedly coming soon. According to the latest post from Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the Yeezy foam clog will hit stores in the “Mx Sand Grey” makeup next month. Although an early look at the pair has yet to surface, the Yeezy insider shared mock-up images of the style to give sneaker fans an idea of what’s expected to release. The images show that the Yeezy Foam Runner “Mx Sand Grey” will feature a predominantly two-tone brown and gray upper that’s covered with dark brown and neon pink accents throughout the entirety...
APPAREL
APPAREL

