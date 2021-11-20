ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears slams Christina Aguilera for refusing to talk her conservatorship

By Lamar Dawson
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been two decades since Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera burst onto the pop music scene with their blockbuster debut albums in 1999 sparking a pop music duel throughout their careers. The rivalry flames have been reignited as Spears has called out Aguilera for not speaking out on her...

www.today.com

Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera shows off mysterious new look as she announces big news

Christina Aguilera gave fans a bit of good news to take them through the rest of the week while also showing off a stunning new look. The singer shared a picture of herself donning her new red locks in a high ponytail along with a dress with ruffled sleeves and lace detailing that showed off her figure, along with a dark lip.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Share 1st Photos of Son Phineas in His Halloween Costume

Accio cuteness! Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake pulled off an extremely adorable family Halloween costume for 2021. The “Mirrors” singer, 40, and the New Year’s Eve star, 39, dressed as the Harry Potter characters Albus Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall, respectively, while son Silas, 6, went as Harry. His little brother, Phineas, played the part of Hedwig, Harry’s pet owl.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears Turned Down Paris Hilton's Wedding Invite

Britney Spears, who was recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, has reportedly turned down Paris Hilton's wedding invite. According to Page Six, Spears was invited to the three-day event but opted not to attend. The outlet indicates that sources have speculated Spears may simply not be ready to make an appearance at such a high-profile event just yet, seeing as how her conservatorship only ended earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Furious’ Britney Spears refuses to see mom Lynne

Britney Spears is refusing to see her mom, Lynne Spears, even after the matriarch flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles to desperately try to extend an olive branch to her daughter, Page Six has exclusively learned. Things are so bad between the newly freed pop star and her mother that...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Christina Aguilera Could Teach a Master Class in Turning Heads With Her Latex Latin Grammys Outfit

Bow down to the queen! Christina Aguilera attended the 2021 Latin Grammys for the first time in 20 years and officially set the precedent for how you appropriately make your comeback. The singer pulled up to the award show wearing a skintight black dress featuring a bustier top, latex puff sleeves, and a fiery red hairstyle that immediately set the red carpet ablaze. She paired the sexy ensemble with two cross necklaces.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears' Former Manager Offers Direct Response To Singer Alleging Her Home Was Bugged

Britney Spears has been fighting for quite some time to finally end the conservatorship that’s ruled her life for 13 years. This summer saw the singer speak up against it in court for the first time, as she detailed several alleged abuses she suffered at the hands of those who were supposed to be protecting her and her finances while undergoing treatment for mental health issues. One of these claims include Spears’ home being bugged, but now her former manager has offered a direct response and denied she had anything to do with such activity.
MENTAL HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Claims Mom Lynne Is ‘Concerned’ About Her ‘Weird’ Behavior

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears said her mother Lynne was ‘concerned’ about her behavior, claiming she was ‘acting weird.’. Britney Spears, 39, shared how “concerned” her mother Lynne Spears, 66, was about her in a recent Instagram post that has since been deleted. “My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ the pop star wrote in the caption of the social media share, later celebrating her family “exiting” out of her life and declaring herself free from the “family business,” reported the Daily Mail. The post featured white text against a black background that read, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Wants A Big ‘Traditional Wedding’ With An Unlimited Budget To Marry Sam Asghari

The ‘Toxic’ singer has huge plans for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, and it seems like Britney Spears wants to go all out to celebrate her love!. Love is in the air! Britney Spears reportedly has high hopes for when she ties the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old popstar isn’t concerned about the price tag, when she eventually weds the 27-year-old personal trainer! A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Lance Bass shocked to learn he's related to Britney Spears

Turns out Lance Bass and Britney Spears don't just share a musical connection — they are also related. Bass appeared in a recent episode of “2 Lies & A Leaf” with Ancestry along with his husband, Michael Turchin. At the end of the episode, the two were asked to answer "Which unexpected distant relative is a part of Lance's musical family tree?"
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Britney Spears Is on ‘Cloud Nine’ After First Weekend of Freedom

Britney Spears is celebrating her new chapter. Just days after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated, the pop star enjoyed her first weekend as a free woman, and took to Instagram to share her happiness with her fans. “What an amazing weekend,” Spears posted onto her Instagram on Monday afternoon. “I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time. I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night.” The singer, who will turn 40 years old on Dec. 2, said she will be celebrating not just her freedom, but also her birthday for...
CELEBRITIES

