College Sports

Staff Predictions: Tennessee-South Alabama

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

The Tennessee Volunteers (5-5,3-4) will host the South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) tonight with both teams battling to clinch a bowl bid. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated staff share their score predictions.

Matt

I like the Vols to score early and often in this one. I think Tennessee will get several young guys work, but I do not think there will be a big let down. I think the guys that have been on the bench are going to be hungry to make their mark before the end of the season. South Alabama is working with a backup quarterback as Jake Bentley is dealing with a knee issue. Give me Tennessee 52-21

Jack

Like Matt said, look for the Vols to punch the Jags in the mouth early like they do every team every week. Only this time, Tennessee will continue punching until they are well into the second half. I want to see Hendon Hooker play a clean game and light it up, possibly having 200 yards in the first half and a couple scores.

More importantly, I want to see Jabari Small have a big game. Small should hit the century mark. Tiyon Evans is likely out, and if Evans cannot go again this season, Small will be vital to Tennessee's' success come bowl season. I want to see him fully healthy and show that he can carry the workload just fine on his own.

Tennessee's defense is not great, but it's solid, and this is South Alabama. The Jaguars are not going to be able to do much against Frank Broyles Award nominee Tim Banks' unit, but they will not get blanked. Expect a couple scores, maybe one in each half from the Jags. The South Alabama offense will also manage to avoid going three-and-out constantly, leaving Tennessee not a whole lot of time to go berserk in this one.

A fifty-burger is definitely possible, but I am going contrarian and not giving it to them. Seven touchdowns for the Vols with a 100% touchdown rate in the red zone. Two scores for the Jags, making a 49-14 Vol Win to clinch bowl eligibility.

Jake

There’s really not much more to say here.

I agree with Jack that USA will put up a score in each half, and Matt hit the nail on the head in emphasizing the impact that some younger guys can have today.

Expect Hendon Hooker to find his targets early and often and for the Vols’ defense to hold. Tennessee 52, South Alabama 14

IN THIS ARTICLE
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN
