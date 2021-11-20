Bold Predictions: Tennessee-South Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteers (5-5, 3-4) will host the South Alabama Jaguars (5-5, 2-5) tonight with both teams battling to clinch a bowl bid. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated staff goes BOLD with the following predictions.

Matt

This game should serve as an opportunity for Tennessee to get young players involved and put up some stats. South Alabama is not just going to lay down, but Josh Heupel has had his team ready to go in quarter one all year, so I do not expect today to be any different, and Tennessee should jump out to a big led and never look back. With that said, my bold prediction is that the Vols score two non-offensive touchdowns today. I think Tennessee will create an explosive play in the return game, and then score a defensive touchdown as well. This is a game for those units to get on track as the Vols push to finish the season strong.

Jack

South Alabama is allowing 119 rushing yards per game, and Tennessee is averaging just over 200 yards per game. I like the Vols to exceed that mark.

The last time I made my bold prediction about the Vols' rushing attack, it did not go well to say the least, but I like my chances more so today.

The Vols have only had two 100-yard rushers in the same game one time, and it was against Bowling Green in Week one. It happens again today, but this time it will be Jabari Small and a freshman. Either Jaylen Wright or Len'Neth Whitehead. After a first half that sees the aerial attack have great success, the Vols will turn to the running game in the second half and pick apart the Jaguars.

To ensure this is bold enough, Tennessee will have 300 total rushing yards against South Alabama, a total the Jaguars have not allowed all year.

Jake

Well, Matt and Jack have already gone with two pretty bold moves. So I guess my best option here is to go with one that might seem hard to fathom: Cedric Tillman will break his career-best in receiving yards.

Since we haven’t heard much on the status of JaVonta Payton and Tiyon Evans is unlikely to go, I look for Hendon Hooker to find one of his newfound favorite targets, Tillman, for over 200 passing yards against the Jaguars.

This prediction is especially bold considering South Alabama is ranked 32nd in the country with an average of 292 passing yards allowed each fame this season. I think Tillman finishes shy of that mark, but still over the 200-yard mark, as the Vols clinch bowl