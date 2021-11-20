ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Bold Predictions: Tennessee-South Alabama

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

The Tennessee Volunteers (5-5, 3-4) will host the South Alabama Jaguars (5-5, 2-5) tonight with both teams battling to clinch a bowl bid. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated staff goes BOLD with the following predictions.

Matt

This game should serve as an opportunity for Tennessee to get young players involved and put up some stats. South Alabama is not just going to lay down, but Josh Heupel has had his team ready to go in quarter one all year, so I do not expect today to be any different, and Tennessee should jump out to a big led and never look back. With that said, my bold prediction is that the Vols score two non-offensive touchdowns today. I think Tennessee will create an explosive play in the return game, and then score a defensive touchdown as well. This is a game for those units to get on track as the Vols push to finish the season strong.

Jack

South Alabama is allowing 119 rushing yards per game, and Tennessee is averaging just over 200 yards per game. I like the Vols to exceed that mark.

The last time I made my bold prediction about the Vols' rushing attack, it did not go well to say the least, but I like my chances more so today.

The Vols have only had two 100-yard rushers in the same game one time, and it was against Bowling Green in Week one. It happens again today, but this time it will be Jabari Small and a freshman. Either Jaylen Wright or Len'Neth Whitehead. After a first half that sees the aerial attack have great success, the Vols will turn to the running game in the second half and pick apart the Jaguars.

To ensure this is bold enough, Tennessee will have 300 total rushing yards against South Alabama, a total the Jaguars have not allowed all year.

Jake

Well, Matt and Jack have already gone with two pretty bold moves. So I guess my best option here is to go with one that might seem hard to fathom: Cedric Tillman will break his career-best in receiving yards.

Since we haven’t heard much on the status of JaVonta Payton and Tiyon Evans is unlikely to go, I look for Hendon Hooker to find one of his newfound favorite targets, Tillman, for over 200 passing yards against the Jaguars.

This prediction is especially bold considering South Alabama is ranked 32nd in the country with an average of 292 passing yards allowed each fame this season. I think Tillman finishes shy of that mark, but still over the 200-yard mark, as the Vols clinch bowl

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama Jaguars#Tennessee Volunteers#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Could Alabama and Texas swap coaches at the end of the season with Steve Sarkisian’s job in jeopardy?

The University of Texas has arguably the most impatient football program. With the boosters, financial influencers, power brokers, and oil tycoons, more than the head coach has an opinion on how the Longhorns should be run. Texas believes it is the biggest brand in college football, and its fans embrace a “win now” attitude at all times. Steve Sarkisian knew this when he took the job; however, it looks like it’s becoming too much for him.
ALABAMA STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy